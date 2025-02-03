NHL Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Ottawa Senators

Share Facebook

The battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators is Tuesday night in Amalie Arena. Both teams are hungry, and this game will deliver the high-stake environment that hockey fans crave. Will the Lightning extend their winning streak? Will Ottawa upset their rivals to keep pace in the playoff race?

Where: Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena.

When: Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 at 7 PM.

Where to Watch: ESPN+

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to set foot on the ice tomorrow as they face off against the Ottawa Senators. This match-up has not been seen since April 11th, 2024. On that day the Senators outmaneuvered the Bolts to secure a 3-2 win.

In addition, this will be the fifth concurrent battle between the two teams. Both are aiming to fly up the rankings in the Atlantic Division. With the Bolts and Senators nearing the same statistical record in their 2024-2025 seasons, the post-game predictions are up in the air.

Tampa Bay Lightning Notes

The Bolts hold a 27-20-4 record, scoring 58 total points in the current season. Their home goal average rests at 3.45 points as they balance out their game average, but has a chance to decrease if they don’t step up their performance in future match-ups.

Moreover, the Bolts lost against the Detroit Red Wings (2-0) and the Montreal Canadians (3-2), yet managed to strengthen their offense with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks (4-3).

On the other hand, the Bolts’ away goal average is at a maintained 2.78 points as they struggle to keep a winning streak. With more away games to come, the team hopes for an increase in their performance in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, the Bolts have kept a power play percentage of 26.4% and a penalty kill percentage of 78.8%. Centers Brayden Point (46 games played) and Jake Guentzel (50 games played) carry the power plays, both scoring 12 points throughout the season.

Ottawa Senators Notes

The Senators hold a 28-20-4 record, scoring 60 total points in the current season. Their home goal average has subtly increased to 2.83 points as they won four consecutive home games. Those were against Minnesota, Washington, Utah, and Toronto, scoring an average of 4 points per game.

Furthermore, their away goal average consists of 2.67 points. If the Senators win their away game tonight against Nashville, this will be their fifth current win in a row, and a potential increase in their away goal average.

Besides the given statistics, the Senators hold a power play percentage of 23.3% and a penalty kill percentage of 81.7%. Left winger Brady Tkachuk and right winger Drake Batherson have helped a considerable amount with the team’s power play percentage. In the 52 games, Tkachuk and Batherson scored 10 and 9 power play goals respectively.

The Game

With the Bolts reaching higher statistics in every category, is that enough for them to dominate the Senators as Ottawa holds their ever-expanding winning streak? Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the match-up live, starting at 7 PM.