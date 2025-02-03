Eagles, Chiefs Set For Round 2

Share Facebook

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago in Super Bowl 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles are finally going to get their rematch Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Second Chances

Two years ago in a nail-biting game, the Eagles fell just short of their Super Bowl dreams when they lost the lead in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had come back from a ten-point deficit at halftime to take the lead on a field goal and win the game. Now, the Eagles will have their chance at redemption in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Chiefs won’t be taking it easy on them as they have a chance to make history. With their back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs have an opportunity to be the first football team in the history of the NFL to go for a three-peat.

The Chiefs (15-2) and the Eagles (14-3) have both had a successful season. As of now, the odds are in favor of the Chiefs but hopes are high as the Eagles gear up this week.

Superstitions

Many Eagles fans are worried for the upcoming game as past superstitions start to creep in. Two historical stats are casting doubt over the team’s ability: their jerseys

and the score of their last game. The Eagles have chosen to wear their iconic home green jerseys for the upcoming game. While green is one of the Eagles main colors, this decision aligns with a past trend that teams who choose to wear white usually end up winning the game. This has proven to be true as the last 16 out of 20 Super Bowl winners wore white.

The other threatening omen relates to the score of the NFC Championship victory over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles racked up 55 total points that game. While this seems great, history says otherwise as teams that post high-scoring wins in conference championships tend not to do as well.

Coverage for this year’s Super Bowl LIX can be found on WRUF Radio starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. Kicks off is at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.