Gator Great Taylor’s Chance At Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Share Facebook

Twitter

The former Gators standout running back Fred Taylor was named one of the 15 finalists for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Taylor ranks 17th all-time among NFL running backs and hopes to solidify himself as one of the best in the NFL.

Fred Taylor, a member of the University of Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame and the Florida -Georgia Hall of Fame, has been named a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. #PFHOF25 pic.twitter.com/w4FOcUCDVe — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2024

Taylor’s Time on the Field

The Florida alum made a name for himself on Saturdays at The Swamp. He was named to the 1994 SEC All-Freshman team and the 1997 All-SEC first team. Taylor accumulated 3,792 yards in his Gators tenure, stacking up to fourth all-time at UF. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him ninth overall in 1998 following his time in orange and blue.

Taylor carried his success over to the league. He spent 11 years with the Jaguars and had seven 1,000-yard seasons. He closed out his time with the Jags with 11,721 rushing yards, putting him first in franchise history. The Florida native picked up 17 touchdowns in his rookie year, helping Jacksonville to only its third AFC Championship appearance in 2008. The Jaguars ended up losing to the New England Patriots, Taylor’s future squad.

After more than a decade with Jacksonville, the Patriots signed him to a two-year deal. The running back spent the back half of his career as a backup in New England, retiring after the 2010 season. Taylor was featured in 13 games and had 424 rushing yards in his final two seasons.

Future Hall of Famer

The Florida legend already has his name in the history books as he was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in 2012. As of this year, only six others have accomplished this feat. Taylor would join former teammate Tony Boselli as the only Jag in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he were to be selected.

The newest members of the Hall of Fame will be announced at 9 p.m. Thursday (NFL Network) at the NFL Honors Show.

Taylor would become the third former UF player in the Hall, joining Jack Youngblood (Los Angeles Rams, 2001) and Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys, 2010).