The Gators women's golf team huddles up before its final round of the SEC Championship on Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Maddie Washburn]

Gators Women’s Golf Finishes 5th At Therese Hession Regional Challenge

Adam Edelin February 5, 2025

The Florida women’s golf team finished fifth at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge on Tuesday at Palos Verdes, Calif.

Led by sophomore Paula Francisco (-1), the Gators scored +5 through 54 holes. It’s Florida’s sixth top-5 finish of the season. Not a bad outing for Florida, which competed against six top-eight teams.

The Gators shot 9-over-par in their final round to end an eight-round streak of pars or better.

Individual Play

Francisco (-1) was Florida’s best performer of the tournament, ending T6 out of 86 golfers. Francisco secured her third consecutive top-13 finish with nine birdies and 37 pars. Her one-under 212 made Francisco one of only six golfers to finish under-par at Palos Verdes Golf Club.

Freshman Addison Klonowski shot her team-best fifth top-25 in as many stroke-play events, tying for 21st. She shot a 4-over 217, with her best round coming in round two with a bogey-less -1 performance.

Sophomore Inès Archer (+5) and freshman Siuue Wu (+5) tied for 27th. Wu started round three at -4, with a chance to spot much higher, but had a disappointing 9-over-par performance in her final round. Freshman Elaine Widjaja (+11) finished last in the lineup, tying for 59th.

Sophomore Sophie Stevens (+15), playing as an individual for Florida, tied for 72nd.

Top Five Teams

1 – Southern California (-9)

2 – Oregon (-4)

3 – Texas (+2)

4 – South Carolina (+4)

5 – Florida (+5)

Florida will head to Great Waters Golf Course for the Lake Oconee Invitational on Feb. 21-23. Following its third spring event, Florida will host the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course on March 7-9.

About Adam Edelin

