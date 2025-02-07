Sunday Showdowns: SEC Women’s Basketball Key Games

Share Facebook

This Sunday promises an exciting slate of SEC women’s basketball action, with five games that could significantly impact SEC standings. From top-ranked teams to critical matchups, here’s what to watch.

Arkansas vs. Georgia (12 p.m. EST)

Arkansas (9-16, 2-8 SEC) will host the Georgia (9-15, 1-9 SEC), looking to bounce back after a tough stretch. The Razorbacks have been inconsistent this season but will lean on home-court advantage against the Bulldogs, which have been solid but struggling. Expect a competitive game as both teams aim to boost their chances for a higher seed in the SEC Tournament.

No. 23 Alabama vs. Mississippi State (2 p.m. EST)

The Crimson Tide (19-5, 6-4 SEC) will host the Bulldogs (17-7, 4-6 SEC) in a key matchup. Alabama, riding a strong run, will look to secure a win to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume and keep pace with the top teams in the conference. Mississippi State, while not in the hunt for a top-four finish in the SEC, has been resilient this season and will aim to play spoiler as it tries to improve their standing. Alabama will need to capitalize on its offensive firepower to come out on top in this important contest.

No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas (2 p.m. EST)

This marquee matchup of the day features a colossal battle between two of the best teams in the country. South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) has dominated the conference and is looking to continue its reign with a win over the Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC). Texas, known for its physical defense and dynamic offense, will be eager to prove it belongs in the SEC.

No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 6 LSU (4 p.m. EST)

Tennessee (17-5, 4-5 SEC) will welcome LSU (24-1, 9-1 SEC) in another pivotal SEC matchup. The Lady Vols will need to rely on their defense and fast-break offense to match LSU’s physicality and depth.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M (4 p.m. EST)

Missouri will take on Texas A&M in a battle between teams aiming to stay in the mix for a solid SEC finish. Both squads have had their ups and downs, but they still remain a threat to upset higher-ranked teams in the conference. Missouri will look to leverage its home-court advantage and high-scoring offense, while Texas A&M will seek to play tough, defensive-minded basketball to disrupt Missouri’s rhythm.