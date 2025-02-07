Gator Great Taylor Again Misses Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection

Share Facebook

Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor was not selected to this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’25. It’s the second year in a row now Taylor has been snubbed from Canton, Ohio.

But he will look to next year as the year he finally gets the long-awaited gold jacket he deserves.

2025 Hall of Fame Selections

The players selected Thursday for this year’s class of ’25 were cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and tight end Antonio Gates.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 We are proud to announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, presented by @visualedgeit. -Eric Allen – Jared Allen – Antonio Gates – Sterling Sharpe. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/QeYc3onpKF pic.twitter.com/TxiAF8HOmX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2025

Playing Career

Florida

From 1994-1997, Taylor was a machine for the Gators. He had 6,867 all-purpose yards and 31 total career touchdowns. While Taylor did help Florida win the 1996 national title, his breakout season came his senior season, when he made a name for himself.

The 1997 season was one of the greatest seasons for anybody in orange and blue. In that one year alone, Taylor rushed for 1,292 yards, led UF with 1,530 all-purpose yards and reached the end zone 13 times. Those numbers awarded him the 1997 All-SEC First Team, 1997 All-America Third Team and 1997 Senior Bowl selection.

But the biggest prize was hearing his name called ninth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1998 NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars

From his rookie season to his last in 2008, Taylor established himself as the best running back in franchise history.

Taylor’s rookie season was his best season as a pro. Taylor rushed for 1,223 yards, had 421 yards receiving and had 17 touchdowns. And there was no slowing down after that, as he would eclipse 1,000 yards rushing six more times while in Jacksonville. He followed up his stellar rookie campaign with another great year in 2000. He finished with 1,399 yards rushing (4.8 yards-per-carry) and 14 total touchdowns.

This is a resting place. There is no Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift content in this post. Just Fred Taylor highlights. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/1s5HYtBTda — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 26, 2023

Taylor retired in 2010 with the New England Patriots. Finishing his 13-year NFL career with 11,695 rushing yards and 66 touchdowns. He ran for 11,271 yards and 62 touchdowns with Jacksonville. Becoming and still the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

When and if elected Taylor would become the third former UF player in the Hall, joining Jack Youngblood (Los Angeles Rams, 2001) and Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys, 2010).