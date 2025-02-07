Gators Men’s Tennis Travels To Take On SMU

Share Facebook

The Gators men’s tennis team is in Dallas today to face SMU this afternoon.

Season Recaps

Florida is 4-2 overall after defeating UNC Wilmington, 4-2, and FGCU, 4-1, at home last Sunday. Florida was able to gain momentum after back-to-back losses to No. 7 Columbia then Florida State. The Gators also defeated Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee at the start of the season.

SMU is 6-3 with wins against Hawaii, Prairie View A&M, Abilene Christian, Midwestern State and New Mexico. However, the Mustangs are coming into the Florida matchup after a 1-4 loss to No.10 San Diego. SMU has also lost to Wisconsin and Baylor.

The Gators and Mustangs have not competed against any mutual opponents this season.

History

The Gators are 3-0 against the Mustangs. The last time the teams faced off was January 2024, a 5-2 Florida win.

ITA Rankings

Jeremy Jin is ranked No. 54 in singles in the latest ITA rankings. Doubles partners Henry Jefferson and Tanapatt Nirundorn hold the No.11 position.

SMU has one ranked ITA singles player, No.70, Trevor Svajda.

Match Time

The match takes place at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas starting at 5 p.m. ET.