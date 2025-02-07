Gators Men’s Tennis Travels To Take On SMU

The Gators men’s tennis team is in Dallas today to face SMU this afternoon.
Season Recaps
Florida is 4-2 overall after defeating UNC Wilmington, 4-2, and FGCU, 4-1, at home last Sunday. Florida was able to gain momentum after back-to-back losses to No. 7 Columbia then Florida State. The Gators also defeated Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee at the start of the season.
SMU is 6-3 with wins against Hawaii, Prairie View A&M, Abilene Christian, Midwestern State and New Mexico. However, the Mustangs are coming into the Florida matchup after a 1-4 loss to No.10 San Diego. SMU has also lost to Wisconsin and Baylor.
The Gators and Mustangs have not competed against any mutual opponents this season.
History
The Gators are 3-0 against the Mustangs. The last time the teams faced off was January 2024, a 5-2 Florida win.
ITA Rankings
Jeremy Jin is ranked No. 54 in singles in the latest ITA rankings. Doubles partners Henry Jefferson and Tanapatt Nirundorn hold the No.11 position.
updated rankings 👏 pic.twitter.com/A4iUQgcMOb
— Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) February 6, 2025
SMU has one ranked ITA singles player, No.70, Trevor Svajda.
Match Time
The match takes place at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas starting at 5 p.m. ET.