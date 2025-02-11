Gators in the MLB: Spring Training Approaches

Share Facebook

Move over NFL, it’s baseball season. Former Gators C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Fred Johnson hoisting the Lombardi Trophy marks the dawn of the new MLB season. Florida’s baseball continues to dominate, and more players find homes in the pros year after year. Now, with 2025 spring training on the horizon, where do former Gators stand at the start of the new league year?

Gainesville Greats as New York Mets

For three players this upcoming season, orange and blue will remain the color they suit up in the pros. Danny Young, Christian Scott, and Pete Alonso will continue playing for the New York Mets this upcoming season, continuing a trend of Gators stepping foot on Citi Field’s diamond.

Young posted a 2.91 ERA across three years with Florida and recently made his first big leap. he spent his first full season on an MLB roster last year and pitched to the tune of a 4.54 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 42 appearances. However, Young will need to improve on as he battles to keep his spot during spring training.

As for Scott, taking the mound in Queens is not in the forecast after coming off a Tommy John surgery that derailed his promising debut campaign. Scott left Gainesville with a 3.71 ERA and a 12-5 record before being picked in the 5th round of 2021’s class. He will certainly make an impact when healthy, but his 2025 season will simply be spent rehabbing his brutal injury.

Alonso led an unlikely surge to October for the Mets, notching the biggest moment of his career while saving his team’s season against the Brewers. The infamous three-run homer (as well as his 34 HRs and 88 RBIs during the season) led to many calls for his return from fans and a tumultuous offseason. In the end, a two-year, $54 million extension keeps him in Queens. Fueled by NL pennant aspirations, he’ll join former Yankee Juan Soto on the Mets squad.

A Gator-for-Gator Swap

A deal struck between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds saw former Gators Brady Singer and Johnathan India swap places. Baseball America named Singer the National Player of the Year in his final season with Florida. After concluding his NCAA career, he spent five seasons with Kansas City, slinging a 3.72 ERA last year. India w0n SEC Player of the Year, the third Gator to be given the accolade, and was named to First-Team All American by multiple outlets. The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year mashed 15 HRs and 58 RBIs last season and will be a key piece for the Royals.

New #Royals IF and former Red Jonathan India was traded to KC for SP Brady Singer…who just so happened to be his college teammate at Florida! India tells me that Singer will be a great addition to a younger group of pitchers in Cincy and can help them a lot. pic.twitter.com/WU2VJqn5LS — Bethany J. Bowman (@bjbowman13) February 1, 2025

Familiar Faces Look to Improve

Other notable Gators stayed put with their teams and look to advance on their performance from last season. Leading the pack is former unanimous first team All-American outfielder Wyatt Langford, who showed promise but ultimately fell short of lofty projections. Langford smoked 16 HRs and 76 RBIs and hit for the first cycle by a Texas Rangers rookie since 1985. But, he still failed to hit the lofty expectations set on him. Now settled into his place with the franchise, Wyatt Langford should look to silence the doubters.

The complete Wyatt Langford cycle pic.twitter.com/RT3A5MoNlW — Barstool Florida (@UFBarstool) July 1, 2024

Another Gator Harrison Bader looks for a fresh start in Minnesota after signing a one-year, $6 million contract. Bader had a disappointing season with the Mets last year, batting a .236 average with 12 HRs and 51 RBIs. He joins the Twins in a bench role, meaning every at-bat is crucial for the eight year MLB veteran.

Past and Present Florida Dominance

Looking at the farm systems across the league, Florida’s two-way phenomenon Jac Caglianone will make his MLB Debut sometime in the next few seasons after the Royals drafted him sixth overall. The Red Sox also picked former prolific pitcher Brandon Neely in the third round of the 2025 draft. Brandon Sproat is expected to pitch for the Mets this year after spending 2024 climbing through the rankings in the Minor Leagues, according to MLB Pipeline.

Regardless of what happens to stars of the past and recent Gators, Florida has demonstrated a strong ability to produce stars. Eighty-four Florida players have made it to the biggest stage and eight were on Opening Day rosters last year. The Gators should have a similar amount when Opening Day rolls around.