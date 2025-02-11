Magic Fall To Hawks, 112-106

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Atlanta Hawks came to Orlando and handed the Magic a 112-106 loss Monday night.

The story of the game for Orlando (26-29) was its lack of depth scoring. Forward Franz Wagner dropped a near career-high 37 points and Paolo Banchero put up a 31 spot of his own. Despite this effort, nobody else on the Magic reached double digits.

The Hawks (26-28) bench outscored the Magic’s 54-25 behind solid performances from the newly acquired Terrance Mann (Clippers) and Caris LeVert (Cavaliers). The two transfers totaled 30 points in rotation.

Caris came off the bench and poured in 18 points with 3 3PM ♨️@CarisLeVert x @UPS pic.twitter.com/7vXGOkN9ig — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2025

Magic GM Anthony Parker’s decision to make zero trade deadline moves is confusing. With injuries to Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner, the team has won just six of its last 20 games and are in need of a spark. Watching Atlanta’s shiny new acquisitions dominate hits that much harder for Orlando.

Atlanta’s Trae Young, who was relatively silent through the first three quarters, heated up in the final frame. The 2025 All-Star dropped 11 in the last 12 minutes of the game. This included seven straight to break the game open from a 99-99 deadlock late.

Wagner and Banchero’s need for the ball – combining for 51 of the teams’ 78 total shots — created limited scoring opportunities for the rest of their teammates.

“You can say maybe we could get more guys involved,” #Magic forward Paolo Banchero said when I asked about him and Franz Wagner totaling 68 points in a loss against Atlanta. “And we’ve got to figure out ways that we can do that.” Full remarks: pic.twitter.com/TEaSfM4nHU — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) February 11, 2025

Orlando is trying to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, sitting three games below .500. The upcoming All-Star break should give them a few days to reset and prepare for a second-half push for the postseason. Hopefully, a healthy Jalen Suggs can complement their two weight-bearing stars upon his return.

The Magic return to the court Wednesday at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Florida) from the Kia Center to host the Charlotte Hornets (13-38).