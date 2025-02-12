Gators Softball Routs Jacksonville By Run-Rule

Share Facebook

An eight-run first inning chased the Jacksonville pitcher from the game Tuesday in a win through the run-rule, just another night for the Florida Gators.

The Gators routed the Jacksonville Dolphins 10-1 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for their seventh win in a row to remain perfect on the season. It is their fifth win in shortened innings.

Gators Bats Explode

Florida (7-0) has outscored opponents 19-1 in the first inning this season. This is a team that hits the ground running and never looks back.

It was Taylor Shumaker who started the hitting-fest for the Gators with a moonshot to right-center field, her sixth home run in seven games. Shumaker was named the NFCA Player of the Week earlier that afternoon, only the second freshman in program history to earn the recognition.

Florida quickly loaded the bases in going up 3-0 after a pair of walks issued to Kenleigh Cahalan and Ava Brown. Rylee Holtorf then struck one over the fence for her first grand slam of the season.

Jacksonville (2-4) starting pitcher Jacy Harrelson was chased out of the circle. Her replacement Skyler Waggoner didn’t fare too well either — she allowed one more run before finally getting the Dolphins out of the inning.

Eight runs on five hits, all in the first inning — dominance. Florida then tacked on two more runs over the second and third frames for good measure.

When asked about the Gators’ ability to start strong, coach Tim Walton credited both Kendry Falby and Shumaker:

Hammock Settles In

Florida pitcher Kara Hammock didn’t have the smoothest of starts.

The first pitch of the game resulted in a hit-by-pitch and it took Hammock nearly 30 pitches to get through the first inning. She then gave up a run on a single by Madison Bratek.

However, Hammock seemed to settle in after the run with a quick 1-2-3 to retire the side in the third inning.

Walton later expressed his confidence in the senior transfer:

Though Hammock hasn’t quite matched the level of play she showed at University of North Carolina-Wilmington, it’s clear she has the potential to be dangerous for Florida.

She finished the night with five strikeouts through three innings. Her biggest problem is command, but when she gets pitches in the zone, the results speak for themselves.

Up Next

The Gators continue their homestand today against Stetson, starting at 6 p.m.

The SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF (5:40 p.m.) will broadcast the game