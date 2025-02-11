This Week in SEC Women’s Basketball: Gators in South Carolina

Share Facebook

This week’s SEC women’s basketball matchups carry major implications for the title race as top teams battle for position heading into March. Florida travels to Columbia to take on national championship contender No. 4 South Carolina.

Florida at No. 4 South Carolina

Thursday, February 13 | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley’s squad looks to bounce back after suffering its first regular-season loss in four years. It fell to No. 3 Texas in Austin last weekend. The loss amplifies the intensity of the SEC race with South Carolina, LSU, and Texas now tied atop the conference standings. Florida will need a near-perfect performance to pull off the upset in a hostile Colonial Life Arena.

Then, on Sunday, South Carolina stays home for another major showdown, hosting No. 7 UConn and star senior guard Paige Bueckers at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Marquee Matchups

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas

Thursday, February 13 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 8 Kentucky hosts No. 3 Texas at Rupp Arena in the first of three top-10 matchups this week. The Longhorns, riding high after their win over No. 4 South Carolina, look to maintain momentum and avoid a post-upset letdown. They face a tough road test against Kentucky and senior guard Georgia Amoore, who averages 19.2 points per game. The Wildcats aim to rebound from a loss to Ole Miss and reassert themselves in the conference race.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 5 LSU

Sunday, February 16 | 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Texas faces another major challenge when it hosts a showdown with No. 5 LSU. The Tigers, led by junior guard Flau’Jae Johnson, look to move to the top of the SEC title race. Texas has already taken down one contender in South Carolina, and another win over LSU would further solidify its claim as the conference’s top team. With two of the nation’s most talented rosters going head-to-head, this matchup promises to be one of the week’s most intense battles.