SEC Men’s Basketball Primed for an Exciting Finish to Season

The buzzsaw that is the SEC Men’s basketball conference has provided no shortage of exciting games and shocking upsets through its first two months of action. With just a little under a month left of matchups, the regular season title is still in reach for several teams.

Current Standings

The state of Alabama controls the top of the standings currently with both the Auburn Tigers and the Crimson Tide in first place with a 10-1 conference record. The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies aren’t far behind with a record of 8-3 in conference. The next 10 teams in the standings are all within one game of reaching the team ahead, respectively, making each night an important game in terms of standings. LSU (1-10) and South Carolina (0-11) sit at the bottom of the league.

The Iron Bowl on the Hardwood

The biggest matchup during the 2024-2025 regular season takes place Saturday as the No.1 ranked Auburn Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No.2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

This is the first time in SEC Men’s basketball history that an AP ranked No.1 and No.2 will face each other, and only the 22nd time in the regular season that it has happened in NCAA basketball history. Whichever team wins this game will have sole possession of first place in the SEC standings, but both fanbases will tell you that the bragging rights mean more.

History in the making 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kydUh7n6CO — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 13, 2025

This historical matchup will be on ESPN and is set to tip off at 4 p.m.

In-state Matchups

The Tigers vs the Tide isn’t the only in-state matchup this Saturday with the No.5 Tennessee Volunteers taking on Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Another in-state rivalry boils Saturday as N0. 19 Ole Miss hosts N0.22 Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Both Vanderbilt and Mississippi State sit at 5-6 in conference and are looking for a resume boosting win to keep their NCAA tournament dreams alive.

For Tennessee and Ole Miss, they are looking to stay within arm’s reach of the top overall seed in the SEC tournament.

Other Games

Top half of the league teams, like Florida and Texas A&M, look to stay strong as they both have home matchups this Saturday. The Gators return home after a two-game road trip that saw them hand Auburn their first SEC loss.

One for the books. Relive the win over #1 Auburn 🐊 pic.twitter.com/erljFZvdXS — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 10, 2025

Florida will face South Carolina in a rematch that saw the Gators win, even though they only led for five seconds of game time. This game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

The Aggies who are coming off a come-from-behind win against Georgia on Tuesday night will take on John Calipari’s Razorbacks at noon.