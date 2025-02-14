Pat Dooley’s High Five: Favorite Florida Men’s Basketball Teams

Share Facebook

They have a chance.

To make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Sure.

To win it all? Why not?

But this Gator basketball team – most importantly – has a chance to slip into my personal top five Florida hoops teams of all time.

The High Five looks at those teams (all Final Four teams) pending the finish of this fun season:

The 2006 team – There is no way this team will ever drop out of the top spot, because the whole ride was amazing. I literally had to wipe a tear away when the game in Indianapolis ended.

The 2000 team – Talk about a wild ride. From Mike Miller’s iconic shot in Winston-Salem to Syracuse to beat No. 1 Duke to Indy again for a Final Four that was epic.

The 2014 team – No NBA players, but plenty of effort and grit. This team was special and just wore out in Arlington at the Final Four.

The 2007 team – The only reason this one is this low is that it was such a struggle. The reward at the end of the rainbow was another title and that was a pretty good night. But these guys dealt with a lot.

The 1994 team – Florida’s first Final Four was unexpected, but appreciated. Craig Brown from 3 is all you need to know.

