Area High School Soccer Teams Compete In Next Round Of Playoffs

Share Facebook

Twitter

Four Gainesville area high schools got off to a strong start Tuesday in the Florida Soccer Regional Tournaments.

P.K. Yonge, Williston and Newberry had both their boys and girls teams representing in their respective tournaments. Additionally, the boys teams from Santa Fe and Oak Hall qualified.

Good luck to all our guys and girls soccer team kicking off regional tournament play tonight!! #RoadToState@pkygirlssoccer @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/2rR2YsAmXt — UF Orthopaedics – Athletic Training (@UFOrtho_AT) February 11, 2025

Williston

The Williston girls (12-5) took a painful 8-1 loss to Tallahassee Maclay. Despite their success in the regular season, the Red Devils couldn’t overcome against the Marauders, who were up 6-1 at halftime.

On the other hand, Williston boys earned a 3-1 victory against their district rival P.K. Yonge. The Red Devils were out for revenge after the Blue Wave won in overtime 3-1 in January. It was Williston’s fifth win in its last six matches. Williston (12-5-2) now travels to challenge Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Friday at 7 p.m. in the region semifinals.

P.K. Yonge

P.K. Yonge girls (15-2-1) had a fantastic playoff start Tuesday in a 8-0 blowout against Lafayette (11-8-1). Faith Hardy led with four goals and four other players accounted for the rest. The Blue Wave will have their next matchup at home against Maclay at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A-Region 1 semifinal.

P.K. Yonge’s boys team wasn’t as successful after Williston handed the Blue Wave (14-5-3) a loss that ended their season.

Newberry

It was a tough night for Newberry, as neither the girls or boys teams managed to pull out a win.

Newberry girls (14-5-2) failed to score against the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Eagles, who won 3-0. The Episcopal School of Jacksonville will move on to face Providence at 7 p.m. Friday.

Newberry’s boys (15-4-1) fell to Ocala Trinity Catholic 2-1 in ending their season. Trinity Catholic (10-7-3) had strong momentum going after winning six of its last eight games. Trinity Catholic will travel to play Maclay on Friday at 7 p.m.

Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Red Raiders dominated the Jacksonville Bolles Bulldogs 3-0. The Raiders (14-3-2) are on a hot streak with four straight wins. Up next, Santa Fe will be on the road at Jacksonville Wolfson (18-3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Region 3A semifinal.

Oak Hall

The Oak Hall Eagles had a 7-1 win against Christ’s Church Academy. Five different players accounted for Oak Hall’s impressive win, with junior Thomas Gibson leading the pack with two goals.

Oak Hall (11-4) is set to travel to Saint Augustine St. Joseph’s Academy (17-7) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Class 1A semifinal.

Coming Up

Both the girls and boys tournaments continue through February and will end with the respective state championships in early March.