No. 2 Gators Softball Sweeps Day 3 Of Bubly Invitational

Softball doubleheaders on back-to-back days? No problem for No. 2 Florida.

The Gators (12-0) dominated Day 3 of the Bubly Invitational with wins against Boston College and Binghamton at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to remain perfect on the season. They shut out BC 3-0 and then took down Binghamton 10-2 in just five innings.

Game One – Boston College

Unlike most of the games Florida has played this season, this one was a bit of a slow burn.

It took the Gators until the third inning to get started after going three up, three down in the previous two frames. Mia Williams broke the no-hitter with a single to center field and Rylee Holtorf followed with an RBI double.

Williams and Holtorf led the charge for the Gators again in the fifth by quickly getting in scoring position. Kendra Falby brought Williams home on a single, while Korbe Otis flied out to left on a sacrifice play to bring in Holtorf.

The Eagles tried to spark a comeback in the top of the seventh after Maycee Hilt reached second on a rare error by Williams. However, Hilt was caught out on an ill-advised stolen base attempt, and that was all she wrote for BC.

Keagan Rothrock notched the complete game shutout, her second in just as many days.

ARM IS ON 🔥 x @_kea01 31.2 innings with no ER | Fourth CG shutout of the season pic.twitter.com/TWKw1ePWXw — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 15, 2025

Florida’s infielders were sharp by killing the Eagles’ momentum with timely double plays throughout the game.

Game Two – Binghamton

This game was more to the Gators’ speed.

Starting pitcher Ava Brown quickly retired the side in the top of the first before Florida got straight to work. After a couple of singles and a walk loaded the bases for freshman Layla Lamar, who hit one through the infield to score two runs.

A pair of stolen bases allowed Brown to score. Only moments later, Lamar stretched a single by Cassidy McLellan into an RBI double, twisting past the catcher to score and increase the lead to four.

Florida never let its foot off the gas after that. It tallied another run in the second, and, though the Bearcats got one back in the next inning, the Gators immediately responded. McLellan hit her first homer as a Gator to tack on three more runs and make it 8-1.

IT'S OUT OF HERE first career home run x @mclellancassidy Gators 8 | Bearcats 1 pic.twitter.com/sPohp1Bdsz — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 15, 2025

Exhaustion was evident in both Brown and the Gators’ infielders. They allowed another run off consecutive wild pitch and fielding error in the fourth. However, Florida’s batters gave the team enough run support that it didn’t matter in the end.

Takeaways

The game against Boston College was the Gators’ most challenging of the season. It required every player to chip in, from Rothrock to Williams.

Meanwhile, freshmen on the roster continue to make an impact — Lamar played a key role in Florida’s victory against Binghamton, using her speed to initiate a double steal that resulted in two runs.

Looking Ahead

The Gators face off against No. 14 Duke on Sunday.

The game was rescheduled due to projected inclement weather. It will now take place 30 minutes after the Binghamton vs. Providence game, which starts at 9 a.m. Tickets for Sunday’s originally-scheduled games will still be good for the earlier scheduled match ups.