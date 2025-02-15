UF Men’s Tennis Wins Last Non-Conference Match

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team defeated the UNF Ospreys 6-1 Saturday to wrap up non-conference play.

well it’s a good day to be a gator🐊 presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/5OtWu7ktHc — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) February 15, 2025

After back-to-back losses to SMU and TCU, the Gators (5-4) were able to gain momentum back in this match at the Ring Tennis Complex. The Gators begin SEC action next Saturday here against Auburn.

How It Happened

Doubles

Florida won the first doubles match on court 3. Ben Weintraub and Rafael Segado secured five points before UNF duo Bruno Vietri and Jean Deloziere earned their first point. Weintraub-Segado won 6-1.

On court 2, Kevin Edengren and Neils Villard grabbed the doubles point for the Gators with a 6-3 win. Henry Jefferson and Adithya Ganesan’s match went unfinished 5-4 after Florida won the doubles point.

Singles

Jefferson, a junior, dominated on court 1. He scored five straight points before Andreas scored his first point. Jefferson won out 6-1, 6-1 to put the Gators up 2-0.

straight set victory for henry

6-1, 6-1 UF 2

UNF 0 pic.twitter.com/Bfkt1AHonf — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) February 15, 2025

Villard was able to win the third point for the Gators in a dominating, 6-1, 6-4 win on court 4. Shortly after, another freshman Gator, Segado, earned the win for the Gators, 6-2, 6-4, on court 5.

The other singles matches were still finished after a 4-0 sweep of the Osprey. On court 3, graduate student Bradley Paliska earned the fifth win for Florida in a dominating match, 6-2, 6-2.

On court 2, Edengren won the first set 6-1, fell short in the second set after losing the tiebreak 10-8, which forced the super tie-break, resulting in Edengren winning 10-3.

Last to finish was freshman Francesco Cordova. This was the only loss of the day for the Gators. Cordova was defeated by UNF’s Joao Portugal 6-4 (7), 6-2.

Up Next

UF plays Auburn at the Ring Tennis Complex starting at noon next Saturday.