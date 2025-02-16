Florida Women’s Basketball Looks for Momentum Shift Against Mississippi State

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team hosts Mississippi State at 2 p.m. today. Florida (12-13, 3-8 SEC) is coming off a loss and looking to improve at home.

A win for the Gators would tie the all-time series record, which the Bulldogs lead 28-27. Last time the teams met on Feb. 11, 2024, Florida defeated Mississippi State 90-70 on the road.

Looking Back

Mississippi State (18-8, 5-7) is coming off a double overtime road win against Vanderbilt on Thursday, defeating the Commodores 85-77. The game was a back-and-forth contest, with both teams leading the score throughout. However, the Bulldogs were able to pull ahead in the final minutes of the game.

The Gators are coming off a difficult 101-63 road loss at No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday. The Gamecocks led from the start by not allowing Florida an opportunity to get ahead. Going into the half, the Gators trailed by 30. Freshman forward Joyce Edwards surpassed her career high of 21 points, scoring 28 on the Gators.

Sunday Matchup

Florida will need to look out for junior center Madina Okot, who shined against Vanderbilt. On Thursday, Okot put up 21 points and had 23 rebounds. She is the first D1 player this season with 23 rebounds in a game.

Freshman guard Liv McGill and senior center Ra Shaya Kyle continue to be threats on the Gators’ roster. Against South Carolina, they each scored 15 points to lead the offense.

Florida will also look for missed opportunities from Mississippi State to claim the win at home. Against Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs missed 25 3-pointers and had 22 turnovers. If Florida can stay in control of the ball and play strong on offense it could come out victorious.

