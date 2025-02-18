Billy Donovan finalist for Naismith Hall of Fame

Share Facebook

Former Florida basketball coach Billy Donovan was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Professional Career

After his time with the Gators, Donovan moved to the NBA to coach the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015-2020. He signed a five-year contract, worth nearly $30 million on April 30, 2015. During his five years with the Thunder, Donovan notched a 243-157 record. He made the Western Conference Finals during the 2015-16 season. During his time, star player Kevin Durant left the Thunder in free agency to go to the Golden State Warriors. Following Durant’s departure, the Thunder did not advance past the first round of playoffs for the next four seasons.

In 2020, Donovan became the head coach of the Bulls. In his four seasons with Chicago, the Bulls have a 178-195 record. Chicago has made playoffs just once under Donovan’s guidance.

Breaking: Billy Donovan has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @wojespn pic.twitter.com/6Y4tJ4RGO8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2020

Time as a Gator

Donovan devoted 19 years to Florida, as he coached the Gators from 1996-2015. He began his career with very little coaching experience, but quickly cemented himself as one of the strongest coaches in collegiate basketball.

Florida secured 467 wins under Donovan, 35 of which being NCAA tournament games, more than any coach in the SEC. The Gators won back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, while also making it to the Final Four in 2014. Florida was 6-time SEC champions under Donovan, winning in 2000, 2001, 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2014. Donovan produced a variety of stars, ranging from Bradley Beal to Al Horford, with nine of his players leaving as first-round picks in the NBA draft.

Friday, Billy Donovan was named a finalist for induction into the Naismith basketball 2025 Hall of Fame. Donovan is joined by Carmelo Anthony, Sylvia Fowler, Jerry Welsh, Tal Brody, Maya Moore, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird and Micky Arison as the finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class.