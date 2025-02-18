No. 5 Florida Lacrosse Seeks Comeback Against USF Bulls

Share Facebook

The No. 5 Florida lacrosse team (2-1) travels to face USF (3-0) on Tuesday for its first-ever match against the Bulls, hoping to regain ground after their first home loss since 2023.

On Saturday, the Gators dropped a game to No. 3 UNC (3-0) 14-9 . Junior attacker Gianna Monaco led the offense with three goals, establishing her as Florida’s lead scorer on the season with eight. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman attacker Frannie Hahn also contributed a team-high four assists. Both Monaco (eight goals, one assist) and Hahn (two goals, seven assists) are tied for the team league in points.

Bulls Overview

The 2025 season marks USF’s first season as a program in the AAC. The Bulls opened their season 3-0. USF is coming off a victory 17-7 against Lehigh on Friday. The team is led by graduate student attacker Juliana George, who leads in goals (8), assists (4) and points (12). Moreover, USF’s head coach Mindy McCord previously coached at Jacksonville for 13 seasons, where she faced the Gators 13 times. McCord has a 1-12 record against UF.

Bragg’s Defensive Power

Florida lacrosse junior defender Theresa Bragg is currently tied for third in the country in caused turnovers with nine. She averaged three forced turnovers per game, putting her on pace to break the Florida season record of 43, which was set by Cara Trombetta in 2018. Additionally, Bragg has recorded three or more caused turnovers in four consecutive games since last season, the longest streak in program history.

First Draw

Now, the Gators look to secure their second road win of the season. They own a 19-1 all-time record against teams in the state of Florida (Jacksonville and Stetson), winning by 11.1 goals per game. The first draw is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.