Three Gators Awarded Gymnastics SEC Weekly Honors

The SEC Weekly Honors for gymnastics were announced Tuesday afternoon, and three Gators find themselves on that list.

Senior Leanne Wong and junior Selena Harris-Miranda share the title of SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week. Sloane Blakely is the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week.

All-Around Stars

After being named National Gymnast of the Week by Inside Gymnastics on Monday, Wong has received yet another honor for her outstanding performance in the all-around competition. Scoring a 9.975 on the uneven bars and perfect 10.0 on beam helped secure a tie for the all-around in Florida’s win over Auburn. Wong now holds the title for the sixth time in her career after winning four events (vault, bars, beam, all-around) Friday night.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1890591683613458600

Harris-Miranda also came up with a win in the all-around competition last week. After scoring a 9.975 on both the bars and beam, she put up a 9.925 in the anchor spot on floor to tie Wong in the all-around. This is the second time the UCLA transfer has received this honor after earning the title in Week 3.

The two scored a 39.75, the highest all-around score in the nation last week.

A Win on Floor

Blakely scored her second career 10.0 in a lights-out performance on the floor exercise, earning her the title of SEC Specialist of the Week for the first time. The senior was limited to just beam and floor after a concussion benched her the week prior.

JUST PERFECT. ◾️@sloaneeblakely earns her 2nd 10 of her collegiate career

📺SECN pic.twitter.com/fJvfv2lVJM — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 15, 2025

Her last perfect score came in her freshman season on the road against Auburn. She said that this was a full-circle moment.

Blakely now shares the title with Missouri’s Kennedy Griffin, who also put up a 10.0 on floor last Friday.

For the fifth time, LSU’s Kailin Chio is the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Up Next

No. 5 Florida heads to Oklahoma to face the No. 1 Sooners this Friday night. Catch the meet on ESPN2, starting at 9 p.m.