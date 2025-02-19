Gators Lacrosse Takes Down USF

Share Facebook

The Florida lacrosse team defeated USF 18-11 on the road Tuesday night, bringing the Gators to 3-1 overall for the 2025 season.

How It Happened

The Gators started strong with five goals before USF could find the net. With 8:11 left on the clock, Gabbi Koury scored the first goal. Shortly after, Clark Hamilton scored the second goal with 7:24 on the clock.

Continuing with the momentum, Jordan Basso scored the third goal at 5:23. The next came from Frannie Hahn assisted by Basso. But the Gators did not stop there as Gianna Monaco soon brought the score to 5-0. USF found its first goal with 2:19 left in the first period. However, Florida responded right away with another goal by Basso, ending the first period 6-1.

The Bulls scored the first goal of the second period with 12:06 on the clock. Monaco, assisted by Hahn, was able to find the net for the Gators, bringing the score to 7-2.

USF scored another, followed by Hamilton scoring for Florida at 7:59. The Bulls gained a little momentum with back-to-back goals from Sofia Chepenik and Maggie Newton. Basso, assisted by Ava Tighe, earned the last goal of the period at 4:56, making it 9-5.

Action-Packed Third Period

Early on in the third, both teams scored two goals. Kaitlyn Davies, assisted by Koury, scored the first, followed by Koury with one of her own at 12:13. Florida then scored back-to-back goals by Gianna and Clark.

Each team followed with two more goals. Cate Isaacson and Hahn punched two in for Florida before the end of the period 15-9.

Fourth and Final

The Gators came out strong in the fourth period with three straight goals from Monaco and Kouri. With less then six minutes left in the game, USF was able to score two more goals but still came up short 18-11.

What’s Next

The Gators will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on James Madison University Saturday at 11 a.m.