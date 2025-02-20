Amazon Prime To Stream Lightning, Rays Games To Area

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning and Rays games in North and Central Florida are now available for fans to watch in a new way. Amazon Prime Video is offering streaming through an ad-on.

FanDuel Sports Network Sun will remain a streaming option, Prime Video will simply be an added way fans can access the game.

Amazon Prime Video

Viewers will need a subscription to Amazon Prime Video in addition to the $19.99 monthly fee for streaming sports. A Prime Video membership can cost $14.99 a month or $139 per year. Prime video offers a 50% discount for students. A seven-day free trial is provided to test out the service.

“This relationship with Prime Video gives fans another way to watch their favorite local teams and underscores the essential role our distribution partners play in driving our future growth. We’re excited to offer a seamless and convenient way to stay in the game,” said Eric Ratchman, President of Distribution and Business Development for Main Street Sports Group.

Furthermore, Lightning games will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Sun in North and Central Florida. Rays games will broadcast to the entire state. You can stream live sports on Prime Video through multiple devices if you download the app to your streaming device.

We are excited to announce your favorite FanDuel Sports Network teams are now available on @PrimeVideo. Learn more: https://t.co/YK4FVulINY pic.twitter.com/RSeMByEoPN — FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun (@FanDuelSN_FL) February 19, 2025

Additional Options

On top of Prime Video’s broadcast, you can also watch Lighting games covered by FanDuel Sports Network Sun with an ESPN-plus subscription.

For Rays fans, a season pass option will cover the entirety of the upcoming season on Prime Video.

Additionally, other Florida sports teams’ fans such as the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat or Miami Marlins can watch through the purchase of a FanDuel Sports Sun and FanDuel Sports Florida bundle. This bundle costs $29.99 a month, on-top of an amazon prime subscription.