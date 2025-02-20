The Swinging Sisters & Their Joint Path To Collegiate Golf

Share Facebook

For those with siblings, growing apart is common in the continuation of life. Pursuit of education, graduation, a new job, a new house. When it’s time to leave the nest, siblings often fly in different directions…but not always.

Although not biologically identical, UF golfers and twin sisters Siuue Wu and Isa Wu‘s identical passions and careers have kept them attached at the hip longer than most sibling duos.

Originally from Hong Kong, a bag of used golf clubs twinned with intense dedication sparked a conjoined journey that has led the sisters to the University of Florida.

Golf Roots in Hong Kong

The Wus lived in Hong Kong for most of their life, moving to the States just four years ago. It was in their home country where they gained their passion for golf.

Growing up, Siuue and Isa looked up to their older sister, Jinyu Wu. Isa said Jinyu as her role model because of how “hard working and really disciplined” she is.

Behind the Greens ⛳ Catch up with Isa Wu in this week's feature video!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/GciH8WlVdD — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) January 23, 2025

Jinyu, who golfed collegiately in the U.S, and is now a golf instructor at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, started swinging at just five years old. Isa and Siuue, who are four years younger than Jinyu, followed closely behind. “It started with my dad,” said Siuue. “His friend gave our older sister a set of clubs, so she started to play. We just followed her footsteps.”

Moving To The U.S.

As the sisters grew and developed their game, they realized moving away from Hong Kong would be the only way to advance their careers and make their names known. “[Golf] is not that big compared to here,” Isa says. “It’s still growing…the courses are limited.”

The Wu family settled in Reunion, FL, just outside of Orlando. “[We] moved here…four years ago…we thought moving here is better for us because here [we] have more opportunities to play golf…just to develop as better golfers here.”

Isa and Siuee attended Windermere Preparatory School for their high school years. During that period, they racked up countless medals, accolades and honors. In 2023, the twins qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship where, like most of their life, they competed together.

Siuue eventually eclipsed the top 1500 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, qualifying her for the Hong Kong National Team. She competed for the team in her first Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in 2023.

Florida Dreams Come True

After a successful three and a half years of playing in the U.S, Isa and Siuue graduated from Windermere Preparatory with eyes set for collegiate play. The twins had spent their whole life golfing side by side, and wanted to keep doing so, but they were aware of the possibility of playing at different universities. After all, Jinyu played collegiate golf all the way on the West Coast, at both Washington State University and California State University. Siuue also originally committed to the University of Georgia in November of 2023.

The swinging sisters, to much delight, did not disband after high school graduation. In June of 2024, Siuue flipped her commitment to her “dream school,” the University of Florida. Head Coach Emily Glaser then announced Siuue Wu and Isa Wu would be joining the program. “We planned on that,” said Siuue, “we wanted to go to the same school. It’s just great because when something happens you have someone to lean on, someone who pushes you every day.”

Familial bonds have gotten the Wus this far, and they didn’t want their shared journey to end quite yet.

UF has been everything the twins have hoped for since coming here last fall. “This place is just awesome,” says Siuue. “Great coaches, good facilities… the program here is just so great.” Isa adds that “the University of Florida is a prestigious academic institution and all the support student-athletes receive is like none another.”

The Strength of Family

Being siblings doesn’t erase what fierce competitors these athletes are. In fact, according to Siuue, a sibling rivalry is in full force for the two sisters. “Sometimes we play matches…we do punishments, I think that makes it more intense. Throwing [away] trash, doing laundry. We like to do that to make it intense… but it’s more about getting better together, pushing each other together.”

The family’s decision to move to the U.S. from Hong Kong seems to have been the right one. The twins have found a home at Florida and have many years in a Gator uniform to grow as golfers, and as partners.

Their success in the States doesn’t damper their love for Hong Kong. Siuue keeps in touch with friends, specifically teammates on the Hong Kong National Team. “I play tournaments back home with them. We spend time together. I think they are really proud of me for being here. I think we owe [them], to represent Hong Kong on the biggest stage.” Isa misses playing back at home from time to time, wishing “to play with the same people from the same country [that] speak the same language.”

The Wus’ story can teach us the meaning of family. Siuue and Isa understand its importance. Their strength in numbers have propelled them to great heights in their golf careers. Growing doesn’t have to mean taking your own path alone. Family is, and always should be, your rock. Leaning on them, pushing each other to be better, is sometimes the only way forward.