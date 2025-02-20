Lightning Set to Host Kraken Sunday Night

Share Facebook

This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning (31-20-4) will host the Seattle Kraken (24-29-4) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. The Lightning are currently positioned in the upper tier of the Eastern Conference, sitting at number three. Their recent performances have been dominant, as they are 4-1 in their last five games and are on a four-game win streak.

Important Factors

This season has been impressive thus far for Tampa Bay. Something that has been key for the Lightning is their constant will to win games. We see this from some key players.

Nikita Kucherov: Kucherov is the engine of Tampa’s offense with 25 goals and 57 assists. His ability to set up teammates is key to the Lightning’s power play, which ranks among the league’s top units.

Victor Hedman: Hedman, the captain, is the backbone of Tampa’s defense. He’s been displaying his skill with eight goals and 36 assists this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy: As one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, Vasilevskiy has posted a 2.30 GAA (goals against average) and a .919 save percentage. His consistency and clutch performances in big games make him a key factor in Tampa’s success.

Kucherov is expected to play after he was seen practicing with the team after suffering an upper body injury.

Nikita Kucherov is back on the ice after missing the last game before the break in Montreal. #gobolts pic.twitter.com/6lLWkYKjxC — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 19, 2025

Can Kraken Pull Off the Upset?

On paper it might look like the Kraken will lose this game. In terms of scoring, they have the fifth worst team when it comes to putting up points this season with just 52. They are also in the top 10 when it comes to goals against per games played.

When it comes to other stats, Seattle ranks in the middle of the pack, so this squad will need to have a big game to achieve the improbable.

Up Next

The Lightning vs. Kraken contest will take place Sunday, Feb. 23 at Amalie Arena. The game will be streaming on ABC and ESPN+.