Gators Women’s Golf Finishes Second at Lake Oconee Invitational

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida women’s golf team took second in the Lake Oconee Invitational on Sunday. The team shot +26 in the 54-hole stroke play tournament, six strokes behind first place Western Kentucky (+20).

All six Gators golfers finished in the top 20. Sophomore Inès Archer ranked highest, finishing fifth (+5). It’s her second top-five finish of the spring season.

Despite Florida leading the field through two rounds, and scoring its best round of the tournament day three (+7), a stellar 1-under-par from Western Kentucky in the final 18 catapulted it ahead of the Gators. It was the only under-par round for a team this invitational and included a -3 performance from freshman Kaylee Dwyer, the lowest individual round in the tournament.

Florida now has seven top-five finishes this season. That’s a top-five finish in every stroke play tournament the Gators have played.

Final scores from Lake Oconee 📊 Gators finish 2nd #GoGators 🐊 | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/8ihaBPGk01 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) February 23, 2025

Round One

It was determined early that Florida, Western Kentucky, Mercer, and Boston College were the only true competitors. The 11 other schools fell behind by double-digits in rounds one and two, quickly throwing them out of contention.

Florida shot a 299 (+11) round one, ending day one in the lead, two strokes ahead of host school Mercer University (+13). Freshman Jessica Guiser had her best round day one, swinging 3-over-par.

Round Two

UF shot a 296 (+8), three strokes better than its first 18 in round two. Most teams scored lower day two, so Florida kept a two-stroke lead. Western Kentucky jumped ahead of Mercer, shooting 11 strokes better, sticking them at second behind Florida.

Sophomore Paula Francisco had her best round Saturday (day two), shooting 1-over par. She made five birdies and six bogeys. One of those birdies came on hole one, statistically the tournament’s third hardest hole. Golfers have averaged 4.40 strokes on the 365 yard par four. Francisco was +3 on the tournament.

Sophomore Archer had an unusually high round. She shot 4-over par. A double bogey on hole nine didn’t help, the tournament’s most difficult hole statistically. She dropped three spots Saturday, putting her tied for eighth in individual scoring.

Freshman Siuue Wu rebounded nicely day two. After shooting +7 round one and not factoring into team scoring, Wu swung 1-over par in round two. Two birdies and three bogeys propelled Wu 21 spots in individual ranking after Saturday’s round.

Round Three

The Gators improved every day and shot a 295 (+7) in round three.

Archer had her best round, shooting 1-under-par. She was the only UF golfer, and one of 10 this tournament, to have a below-par round; two birdies, one bogey.

Her second top-5 of the spring ✔️ Ines goes low in the final round#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/b8ZEk5rXib — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) February 23, 2025

Wu eagled on hole eight (471 yards par 5) to shoot +1 on the round.

Florida’s individual competitor, freshman Elaine Widjaja, made four birdies, the same number as UF’s starting five. An even final 18 was good enough for Widjaja to get her third top-10 of the season.

Florida finishes +7 on the round and +26 on the tournament. Not strong enough to contest Western Kentucky’s -1 final round.

What’s Next

Just two more regular season events for the Gators this spring.

Florida hosts the Gators Invitational March 7-9, then finishes with the Chattanooga Invitational on March 28-30.