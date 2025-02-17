Road To SEC Tourney: What’s Left For Florida Women’s Golf

Share Facebook

With just three invitationals left, the SEC tournament is getting closer for the Florida Gator’s Women’s Golf Team.

Lake Oconee Invitational

The Lake Oconee Invitational will start on Friday and run through Sunday, Hosted by Mercer University. It is held in the Great Waters Course in Lake Oconee, Georgia, with a yardage of 7,400 and a course par of 72.

Other teams participating include Boston College, Florida Atlantic University, Tulane University, and the University of Delaware.

Mercer University is returning not only as the hosts but as the defending champs.

Gators Invitational

The Gators will head back home and host the 53rd edition of the Gators Invitational from March 7-9. It will be held at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville with a yardage of 6,002 yards and a course par of 70.

A number of teams will travel to Gainesville to compete, including the University of Central Florida, Florida Atlantic University, Michigan, Ole Miss, University of North Carolina (Charlotte), and Florida International University

Last year the Gators placed third but this year aim to win the invitational once again.

Chattanooga Invitational

The last stop before heading to the SEC Championship is the Chattanooga Invitational from March 28-30. Hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, it will take place in the Council Fire Club with a yardage of 6,999 yards and a course par of 72.

Beside the Gators, Some teams making an appearance are Campbell, North Carolina, University of Cincinnati and Michigan, who will be returning as last year’s champions.

Looking Forward

At this time, there are three teams in the SEC that are ranked top 10 in NCAA Division 1. Arkansas is at No. 1, University of South Carolina is at No. 4 and Texas is at No. 6. Meanwhile, the Gators are ranked at No. 27.

The SEC Championship is set to begin April 14 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.