Florida Finishes Second At SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

The Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up the 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships with runner-up finishes, securing 1,325 points on the men’s side and 1,179 points on the women’s side.

The six-day competition, held at Gabrielsen Natatorium on the campus of the University of Georgia, saw the Gators put together a historic performance despite falling short of the team titles.

Florida athletes earned 29 total medals, including 15 gold, seven silver, and seven bronze, while also breaking 46 records across various levels of competition. The Gators set two NCAA records, 13 program records, 11 SEC meet records, 11 pool records, six SEC records, two U.S. Open records and one American record. Florida swimmers also recorded 25 NCAA A-cut times, positioning them well for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Smith and Monroy Earn SEC Honors

Senior Julian Smith was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Meet after delivering dominant performances in both individual and relay events. Smith won gold in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, played a key role in the Gators’ record-setting 400 medley relay and shattered the NCAA, American and U.S. Open records in the 100 breaststroke (49.51 seconds).

On the diving side, Camyla Monroy was named SEC Women’s Diver of the Meet after claiming gold in the 1-meter diving event.

Gators Shine in Championship Finals

Several Florida swimmers secured multiple individual SEC titles. Josh Liendo won both the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Julian Smith added victories in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. Jonny Marshall swept the 100 and 200 backstroke, and Bella Sims did the same on the women’s side. Emma Weyant captured her third consecutive SEC title in the 400 IM, continuing her dominance in the event.

One of the biggest highlights came in the men’s 400 medley relay, where Marshall, Smith, Liendo, and Alex Painter set an NCAA record with a time of 2:55.66, finishing more than four seconds ahead of the competition.

Florida also swept the 100 backstroke events, with Marshall defending his title in 43.73 and Sims winning in 49.20, both ranking among the fastest times in NCAA history. In the 200 backstroke, Marshall posted a 1:35.85 SEC meet record, taking down defending Olympic champion Hubert Kos of Texas. Sims followed with a 1:48.28, breaking the Florida program record.

Liendo continued his great performance by tying Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks for the 100 free title, with both swimmers finishing in 40.45, an SEC meet record. In the 200 breaststroke, Aleksas Savickas won gold in 1:50.02, breaking the SEC, SEC meet, and Florida program records.

Diving Success and Relay Performances

Florida’s success extended beyond the pool, as Jesus Gonzalez broke the school platform diving record, posting a final score of 452.35 to finish third. Conor Gesing added valuable points with a 10th-place finish in the platform final.

The Gators’ relay teams also made their mark. The men’s 400 free relay team of Liendo, Smith, Painter, and Scotty Buff took silver in 2:43.60, setting a new Florida program record. The women’s 400 free relay squad of Sims, Addison Reese, Lainy Kruger, and Micayla Cronk secured bronze in 3:11.07.

Final Team Standings

In the men’s competition, Texas won the team title with 1,474.5 points, followed by Florida (1,325) and Tennessee (977.5). On the women’s side, Texas also took first with 1,450 points, while Florida (1,179) edged out Tennessee (1,172) for second place.

Gators Reflect on Performance

Following their strong showing, several Gators shared their thoughts on their performances.

Bella Sims on winning the 200 backstroke:

“The 200 back is one of the toughest races it hurt so bad, but I’m always happy with a best time.”

Jonny Marshall on beating Olympic champion Hubert Kos in the 200 back:

“I knew it was going to be fast, and I had to set myself up early. I’m proud of how I executed my race.”

Josh Liendo on tying for first in the 100 free:

“Tying for first with Jordan was crazy; we both pushed each other, and it showed in the time.”

Up Next

Florida turns its focus to the 2025 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, where the Gators will look to build on their record-breaking SEC performance.

Women’s NCAA Championships: March 19-22

Men’s NCAA Championships: March 26-29