This Week In SEC Women’s Basketball

With two games left in the SEC women’s basketball regular season, the title race is heating up as heavyweights Texas, South Carolina and LSU battle down to the wire. Every second and every point will be crucial in determining which team emerges on top at the beginning of March.

Texas Rolls

Since defeating defending national champion South Carolina at home in Austin, Texas, the Longhorns have extended their winning streak to 11 games. With Mississippi State and Florida remaining on the schedule, the Longhorns have an easier path to closing out the SEC regular season record with just one loss. Sophomore forward Madison Booker leads Texas in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.

While the matchup against Mississippi State marks their final road game, the Longhorns must stay focused regardless of their opponent to secure the conference title. With formidable challengers close behind, Texas cannot afford any mistakes.

TEXAS ON TOP 🤘 @TexasWBB jumps to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since 2003-04 season. pic.twitter.com/1GtNXULbmX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 24, 2025

On the Hunt

The No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks may not be as dominant as last season, suffering conference losses at home and on the road in Austin, which ended their 57-game SEC win streak, which dated back to December 2021. However, it’s hard to count out head coach Dawn Staley and her squad. With just one conference loss, they are waiting for Texas to slip up.

South Carolina faces Ole Miss on the road before finishing the regular season at home against No. 15 Kentucky. The Gamecocks have several key playmakers who could carry them far in the NCAA Tournament, including freshman forward Joyce Edwards, sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, senior guard Te-Hina Paopao and junior forward Chloe Kitts.

LSU’s Momentum

The No. 7 LSU Tigers have momentum on their side after staging a major comeback in Lexington, defeating No. 15 Kentucky and erasing a double-digit second-half deficit in a sold-out Rupp Arena. The win secured the Tigers a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament, giving them a double bye.

The trio of sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams, junior guard Flau’Jae Johnson and senior guard Aneesah Morrow has proven unstoppable when firing on all cylinders. LSU is poised for strong showings in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Although the Tigers need Texas and South Carolina to drop a game and for circumstances to break in their favor to win the regular-season title, anything can happen in this competitive conference, and this team can handle the pressure.

Tune in to SEC women’s basketball action on Thursday and Sunday on ESPN, SEC Network, and SEC Network+.