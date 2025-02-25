Gators Volleyball Invited to 2025 AVCA First Serve

Share Facebook

Part of the 2025 Gators volleyball schedule has been released, sparking anticipation for the upcoming matchups. This includes the announcement of the teams chosen to play in the prestigious AVCA showcase tournament on Aug. 22-25.

Among the teams invited, the Florida Gators volleyball will make its debut under new head coach Ryan Theis, playing in season opener games against Stanford and Pittsburgh.

Exciting Showcase Locations and Matchups

Fans are thrilled for the start of this tournament, as it will be held across two unique venues. The games will take place in Pinnacle Bank arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the Stanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Florida opens on Friday, Aug. 22, facing off against Stanford. The Gators look for redemption after Stanford ended their 2024 season in the NCAA tournament regional semifinal. The following game takes place on Sunday, Aug. 24, with Florida playing Pittsburgh — a team it hasn’t faced since 2022.

What Will the Weekend Showcase Look Like?

The 2025 AVCA brings together some of the top programs in the country. Alongside the Gators in the event are Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and 2024 NCAA champion Penn State.

Friday (Aug.22)

Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh

Stanford vs. Florida

Saturday (Aug. 23)

Penn State vs. Creighton

Kansas vs. Vanderbilt

Sunday (Aug. 24)

Nebraska vs. Stanford

Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Monday (Aug. 25)

Texas A&M vs. Minnesota

Kansas vs. Penn State

New Era for the Gators

This marks a new chapter in for Florida volleyball. With a new coach and junior setter Alexis Stucky back from injury, the Gators have a lot to look forward to.

Not only is this tournament an exciting opener for Florida, but it is historic for several reasons. It is the first time college volleyball is played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and Vanderbilt also makes its return to the sport after launching its program.

Ticket Information

Official match times have not yet been announced, but ticket presales for the Lincoln matches begin Feb. 27, and the general sale starts Mar. 14.