Gators Track and Field Head to SEC Indoor Championships

Share Facebook

Twitter

No. 12 Florida men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in the SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas, on Thursday.

The three-day meet from Feb. 27 to March 1 features the Gators facing off against No. 1 Arkansas and No. 4 Texas A&M, among other conference rivals. The SEC boasts four top 10 men’s and women’s teams each.

In Florida’s last meet, the Tyson Invitational, the Gators posted a productive effort. Layla Haynes, Edward Kepran and Imani Washington, among others, each set personal bests in their respective events.

Beth Morley and senior Tia Wilson also both set records in Boston at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational that same weekend. Morley recorded the second best time in UF history in the women’s mile and Wilson took the No. 4 spot in the women’s 3000 meters.

The best of the Beth 🌟 A 4:26.76 spot in the Mile lands Beth Morley at No. 2 in program history!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/lKDDSv0Dvv — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 15, 2025

On the heels of the last meet, the Gators now look to compete at the top of the leaderboard again in the SEC Indoor Championships. In 2024, the men’s and women’s team came in second, only trailing to conference champion Arkansas. The Razorbacks have come out on top on both sides for five consecutive years. Florida has a total of 16 SEC Championships, with the men last winning in 2019 and the women in 2012.

Returning Stars

Wanya McCoy, Malcolm Clemons and Laila Owens will all look to duplicate their strong performances in the Indoor Championships again this weekend.

McCoy ran a 20.29 in the men’s 200 meters last year, which is the third fastest time in UF history. He won the same race at the Razorback Invitational this season with a time of 20.45. He also tied for the third best time in program history in the men’s 60 meters at the Corky Classic to open this season in January.

Make that ✌️ medals for WANYA 🥇 McCoy takes home the SEC Individual Championship in the Men's 200m with a personal best and collegiate lead time of 20.29!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/x7iG6n6TnJ — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 25, 2024

Clemons set the second best mark in UF history with a 8.22-meter leap in the 2024 championships.

Owens was apart of the women’s distance medley relay team alongside Elise Thorner, Flomena Asekol and Parker Valby last season. They recorded third best time in program history. This season, Owens set a season best in the women’s 400 meters with a time of 56.48.

On Deck

The SEC Indoor Championships begin on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET and continues through Sunday. The meet can be streamed on SECN+.