Orlando Magic look for a win tonight

The No. 7 Orlando Magic are looking to put a spell on the No. 8 Golden State Warriors tonight at 7 p.m. in Magic territory: the Kia Center.

The Magic currently hold a record of 21-31 while the Warriors are 31-27. In terms of ratings, the Magic have the 28th offensive rating while the Warriors rank 16th. Defensively, the Magic are stronger, standing at No. 2 defensively, while the Warriors are the 8th. Overall, the Magic have the 18th net rating while the Warriors have the 10th.

Eager to bounce back after their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic are ready to shoot for a victory. This will be a tough game, and no easy feat. Having two top 10 teams go head-to-head will be a sight to see.

With key players like Franz Wagner and Goga Bitadze, the Magic will have quite a few tricks up their sleeve. Wagner currently leads the team in both points and assists. Bitadze leads the team in rebounds. Wagner averages 24.9 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 4.9 assists per game.

The Warriors, on the other hand, also have quite the arsenal. Similar to Wagner, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in both points and assists. Kevon Looney leads the team in rebounds. Curry averages 23.3 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 6.1 assists per game. Now with six-time NBA All Star, Jimmy Butler, this away game opens a five-game road trip for the Golden State Warriors.

Homecourt advantage may come into play for the Magic tonight. Orlando has won five out of the last six games they played against Golden State at home. On the road, the Magic have lost 11 of their last 12 games against the Warriors.

Where to Watch

This matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors can be streamed on Fubo or with the NBA League Pass.

After this face off tonight, Orlando will take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6 p.m.