Williston Great, Mitchell, is Set to Host Parade This Weekend

Share Facebook

Twitter

Williston will celebrate hometown hero Quinyon Mitchell with a special “Quinyon Mitchell Day Parade” this Saturday. Mitchell is coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The parade will at noon on March 1, with the starting point at Kenneth A. Schwiebert Pavilion on 1st Street, located near Veterans Memorial Park. Participants will line up at 11:15 a.m. with the parade heading east on Highway 27 towards Cornelius Williams Park.

Williston will host the “Quinyon Mitchell Day Parade” on Saturday to honor the hometown native who recently won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. @ThePrepZone @Williston_FTBL @GishCj reporting for @NewsGainesville https://t.co/QIJRVaNgJh — Mainstreet Daily News Gainesville (@NewsGainesville) February 25, 2025

Mitchell beginnings at Williston and college career

Mitchell attended Williston High School where he played football, basketball and ran track. Football was his most notable sport, recording 86 tackles, 19 pass deflections and eight interceptions. He was also productive on offense, rushing for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 9.5 yards-per-carry average as a senior in 2019. Mitchell finished his high school career as a three-star recruit, committing to play for the Toledo Rockets.

During his time at Toledo, Mitchell played a total of 46 games, recording 123 combined tackles, 1 sack and 6 interceptions, with 2 returned for touchdowns. In the 2023 season, he made history by becoming a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which made him Toledo’s first player to receive the honor.

He was recognized as a first-team All-American, being the second back-to-back All-American in school history. Following the conclusion of the season, he was invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Jump to the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a great rookie season, displaying his skills as a cornerback with his consistent coverage skills against the top wide receivers of the league.

He would record his first career interception in the Eagles’ 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of NFL playoffs. In the 2024 NFC Championship game, Mitchell picked quarterback Jayden Daniels en route to a blowout win 55-23.

He concluded his first season by winning 40-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.