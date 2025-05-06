Florida Men’s Basketball, Golden Finalize Contract Extension

Florida coach Todd Golden celebrates Monday after the defeated the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome in San Antonio. [Matthew Lewis/WRUF]

May 6, 2025

Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden has agreed on a contract extension through March 31, 2031, Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Tuesday.

Golden’s contract now runs for the next six years and totals $40.5 million. The deal raises his annual salary to $6 million about a month after he led the Gators to the program’s third national championship in just his third season at UF. Golden, 39, signed a two-year extension in March 2024 that increased his average salary to $4.1 million annually.

His latest raise is a significant commitment from Florida and puts Golden nearly on par with football coach Billy Napier, who is scheduled to make $7.4 million in 2025.

“Todd has done an incredible job getting Florida men’s basketball back where it belongs,” Stricklin said in a statement on the school’s website. “We believed in his vision, his competitive nature and his modern approach to the game back in 2022, and he has validated that belief in a relatively short time and helped create memories of a lifetime for another generation of Gator fans.”

Golden is now the second-highest-paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference behind Arkansas’ John Calipari, who earns $8 million annually.

“My family and I are grateful to be a part of Gator Nation and for the opportunity to lead this great program three years ago,” Golden said in a statement. “As we’ve shown during our time in Gainesville, the University of Florida is an institution that has the resources, support, and people in place to compete and win national championships. I am so appreciative of each and every player and staff member who have been critical to the success we’ve experienced here. My family and I look forward to our future here at UF and to the continued success of our men’s basketball program.”

Florida (36-4) earned its sixth Final Four trip in school history after winning the SEC Tournament championship, the Gators’ fifth. Florida went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the third time. Florida’s path to the national championship matched the toughest of all-time for a No. 1 seed, and the Gators were the first team to take down three ranked opponents to win an SEC Tournament.

Golden’s buyout if he were to leave would start at $16 million next season and drops annually: $11 million in 2026-27; $4 million in 2027-28; $3 million in 2028-29; $2 million in 2029-30 and $1 million in 2030-31. His NBA buyout begins at $3 million next season and drops to $2 million (2026-28) and then $1 million in 2028-29.

Included in Golden’s annual compensation is a $500,000 signing bonus, a $500,000 annual longevity incentive and a $60,000 annual expense account. In addition to that, he gets $70,000 annually in travel allowance for using the university athletic association’s plane and other fringe benefits valued at $62,000.

He would get a $100,000 bonus for winning the SEC regular-season championship, a $50,000 bonus for winning the SEC Tournament, a $100,000 bonus for making the NCAA Tournament and a $50,000 bonus for every NCAA Tournament victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

