Florida State Basketball Can’t Stop Winning

The Florida State basketball team can’t stop winning. After beating Duke last night, FSU now has a record of 16-1. The only Seminole blemish thus far has been a loss to Temple. With the toughest part of their schedule coming up, Florida State will look to continue their record-setting season and keep their win column on the rise.

Program Records

The Seminoles are on pace to have one of their best seasons yet. Here are some of the historic moments they’ve captured for their program this year.

Florida State is now 16-1 after their win over Duke, getting them off to their best start in program history

They have now won 12 straight games, yet another program record

Their 88-72 victory over Duke is the largest margin with which the team has ever beat the Blue Devils

SEMINOLES WIN! No. 9 FSU takes down No. 7 Duke for the 1st time since 2012, the largest Seminole victory over Duke in series history. pic.twitter.com/kOjOH31tPq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2017

Standouts

Florida State has built up an insane amount of talent over the past few years. While there are some standouts, players have all seen a decent amount of time on the court this season. Sophomore Dwayne Bacon and freshman Jonathan Issac have been solid all season for the Seminoles. However, junior Xavier Rathan-Mayes stole the show against Duke. He was explosive in the second half, where he scored 19 of his 21 points. Head coach Leonard Hamilton said the second half was really what propelled the team to victory. Xavier Rathan-Mayes said the atmosphere the home crowd provided was absolutely electric, and was also key for the Florida State win.

What’s Next?

With their win over the Blue Devils, Florida State moved up three spots in the latest Top 25 poll. The Seminoles are now ranked No. 6, while Duke has fallen to No. 11. FSU is entering the toughest part of their schedule. Their next three games include ACC opponents North Carolina and Louisville, as well as Notre Dame. First up will be No. 12 UNC this Saturday in Chapel Hill.