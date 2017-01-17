Orlando Magic Fall to Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets took down the Orlando Magic 125-112 at the Pepsi Center on Monday. It was a strange game on Martin Luther King Day for these two teams, tip off much earlier than most NBA games are usually played and the Pepsi Center was half empty. The Nuggets are now on a two game winning streak while the Magic have lost eight of their last 10 games, including the last two. Recently, defense has been an issue for Orlando, and Denver center Nikola Jokic took advantage of that with a career best performance. He went 13 for 19 from the field and posted 30 points and five assists. For the Magic, Nikola Vucevic moved to 10th on Orlando’s all time scoring list after scoring 17 points and Elfrid Payton scored 20 points to lead the team.

Congrats to @NikolaVucevic, who moved into 10th on the Magic's all-time scoring list. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JlGulRlVjj — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 17, 2017

The Nuggets led the Magic 69-61 at the half and gained an even bigger lead by outscoring Orlando 31-22 in the third quarter. Denver’s offensive tore apart the Magic’s defense as it shot 58.4% from the floor and 76 of their points were scored inside the paint with either lay ups, dunks or point blank shots. Magic coach Frank Vogel says Denver has been on a roll offensively lately but that his team did not play with enough energy to compete. Orlando, with Payton leading the way, pulled to within 12 with less than five minutes in the game but it wasn’t enough.

This isn’t the first time the Nuggets gave the Magic a run for their money. Earlier this season on December 10th Denver won 121-113 in Orlando and shot 56.6% for the game. It was their season high shooting percentage but Denver managed to top that in this game. Vogel says the Nuggets and Jokvic are playing terrific basketball and that Jokvic helps create a spread offense that the Magic couldn’t handle.

The Magic now head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans for the final contest of this six-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/W4nIJZtczN — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 17, 2017

The Magic will complete a six game road trip tomorrow night in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Tip off is set for 8 PM.