No. 3 Gators Gymnastics Defeat No. 23 Arkansas

The third ranked Florida gymnastics team defeated the number 23 Arkansas Razorbacks Friday night, 197.125-195.200 in Fayetteville. Florida came out on top in every event of the night with top scorers Alicia Boren, Alex McMurtry and Rachel Gowey.

Rotations

Florida started their night on the uneven bars. Alex McMurtry led the Gators on the bar with a top score of 9.975. Amelia Hundley followed behind her with the second highest score on bars with a 9.925. The Gators finished their first rotation with an overall score of 49.350. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks finished the first rotation with a 48.950 on vault.

Moving into the second rotation, the Gators were on the vault. Alicia Boren and Rachel Slocum were both the top performers of this event coming in first with a score of 9.925. The Gators ended the rotation with a running score of 98.750, while Arkansas had 97.900.

For the third rotation, Florida moved onto the floor. Meanwhile, Arkansas moved to the beam. Alicia Boren was the top performer during this event with a score of 9.950. The Gators continued to defeat the Razorbacks as they ended the rotation with a running score of 148.000-145.875.

Florida moved to the beam for the fourth and final rotation of the night. Rachel Gowey came out on top of this event with a top score of 9.900. The Gators ended the last rotation defeating the Razorbacks, 197.125-195.200.

Florida’s Alicia Boren received her second consecutive All-Around win Friday night with a score of 39.500.

Up Next

The Gators will be back at home next Friday as they take on the Missouri Tigers. The meet is set for 6:45 p.m. Make sure to catch coverage of the meet on the SEC Network.