SEC Hoops Preview: Alabama Basketball Takes on Texas A&M

The Alabama Men’s Basketball Team is back in action as they travel to the Lone Star state tomorrow to face Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide claims an overall record of 16-11, with a conference record of 9-6. The Aggies are just underneath that with an overall record of 14-3, with a conference record of 6-9. Florida and Kentucky may be the hottest SEC game of the week, but this match-up should also make for an exciting game.

Alabama Basketball

The Crimson Tide have a winning record in the SEC and overall. However, their last game against the Georgia Bulldogs ended in a 60-55 loss. Junior Ar’Mond Davis led the Tide with 17 points on the back of a career-high seven made field goals. Freshman Braxton Field followed closely behind with 16 points and nine boards. Even with these stats recorded, Alabama struggled offensively.

The team was only able to score 7 of 31 shots from the field and a measly 3 of 31 from beyond the arc. Texas A&M freshman Robert Williams is among college basketball leaders in blocking shots, so this may be a big challenge for Alabama’s below-par offense. The Crimson Tide’s saving grace may be their ability to surge in the second half. In the last five minutes against Georgia, Alabama went on a 13-4 run, slashing the Bulldog’s lead to 42-40. If Alabama is able to do this tomorrow night, they could be victorious, as Texas A&M does just the opposite.

Texas A&M Basketball

The Aggies are also coming off a loss going into tomorrow’s game. Their 86-77 loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks marks their third February game decided by under ten points. Freshman Tyler Davis put forth a 21 point effort, making over half of his shots. As mentioned before, freshman Robert Williams is one of the best defenders in college basketball and blocked many shots attempted by Arkansas.

But, Texas A&M cannot expect to sustain a win relying on two of its youngest players. They committed 17 turnovers throughout the game, allowing Arkansas to score 21 points. The Aggies must utilize experience from older players in order to effectively support the raw talent coming from its younger players if they want to win against Alabama.

Coming Up

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. tomorrow inside the Reed Arena at Texas A&M.