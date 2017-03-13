Florida Softball Hosts Missouri In Series Finale

The third ranked Florida softball team tries for a series sweep on Monday when they host SEC foe Missouri. The Gators have won the first two games of the series by 6-0 and 1-0 scores.

In the Sunday match up against the Tigers at home, Florida got on the board in the first inning and that was all the run support that was needed. Starting pitcher Kelly Barnhill dominated in the circle as the Gators took the win 1-0. Barnhill pitched a complete game earning 12 strikeouts while giving up just three hits on 84 pitches; her performance just adds to her consistency this season. She currently posts a 0.25 earned run average which is one of the lowest in the country.

The Gator bats got going in the bottom of the first inning as they started the game with two base hits. Amanda Lorenz led off with a single and advanced to second as Sophia Reynoso bunted for a single. The base runners proved to be aggressive when they advanced to third and second base on a pitch that struck out Kayli Kvistad. The clean-up hitter Jaimie Hoover came up to the plate next with only one out. She grounded out to shortstop, but the contact and placement of the hit allowed Lorenz to score from third.

Missouri starting pitcher Cheyenne Baxter pitched six innings, holding the Gators to five hits with three strikeouts. On offense, Missouri could not produce many runners. In fact, they did not have a base runner get into scoring position all night.

Highlights packed with defense as Kelly Barnhill had 12 Strikeouts tonight! pic.twitter.com/mYELr5qawZ — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 13, 2017

Florida won Saturday 6-0 as Delanie Gourley pitched a complete game only allowing one hit and earning 10 strikeouts. Including this weekend’s games, the Gators have recorded 15 shutouts this season giving the pitching staff a 0.64 earned run average.

Monday night, the series will come to a close as the Gators host an evening match up. The Gators are expected to start Aleshia Ocasio in the circle. As the third pitcher of Florida’s impressive staff, Ocasio has not seen any action in the circle in the series, but has started both games against Missouri in right field. Expect Lorenz, Reynoso and Kvistad to continue to lead the Gator offense at the top of the lineup. Lorenz and Kvistad have gotten on base in every single game this year for Florida.

Game Time

Florida (22-1, 2-0 SEC) and 24th ranked Missouri (11-10, 0-2 SEC) will play at 7 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville. The game will be featured on the SEC Network.