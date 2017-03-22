Gainesville Native Plays In World Baseball Classic Finals

Tonight’s championship game isn’t only important to baseball fans, but also to Gainesville natives, as a F. W. Buchholz high school alumni will be present along with his team. After beating Japan last night 2-1, Team USA is making their first appearance in the World Baseball Classic Championship Game. The USA will be taking on Puerto Rico tonight from LA. Puerto Rico was the 2013 runner-up, falling to the Dominican Republic. USA also lost to Puerto Rico 6 to 5 earlier in the tournament.

Tonight’s Game

Andrew Miller, who is a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and Team USA, is indeed that Buchholz alumni. He is expected to at some point pitch in team USA’s first ever W.B.C championship game tonight.

WHAT. A. GAME! 🙌#TeamUSA WINS and moves on to the CHAMPIONSHIP tomorrow vs. Puerto Rico! ⚾️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mif1Ot0rUB — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) March 22, 2017

According to USA Today, Miller said ” I think certainly playing for their country brings out the best in them. I think we have to try to match that. It’s not like we’re not proud to play for the USA, but certainly there’s an energy these teams have brought that we’ve had to fight against. It’s a challenge.” Miller not only describes tonight’s game as a challenge but a “good matchup” as well.

The Andrew Miller hot takes have really died down lately. #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/FhN4cOzdLR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 22, 2017

Background

Miller graduated from F. W. Buchholz high school, and afterwards continued his baseball career at the University of North Carolina. From there, he went on to play for the Detroit Tigers (2006-2007), the Florida Marlins (2008-2010), Boston Red Sox (2011-2013), Baltimore Orioles (2014), the New York Yankees (2015-2016) and now the Cleveland Indians.

World Baseball Classic Stats

In the World Baseball Classic Miller has somewhat struggled. He has pitched just two innings, allowed to home runs, and zero walks.

The game starts at 9 p.m. tonight from Dodger Stadium.