Another Barnhill No-Hitter As Gator Softball Run Rules USF

Gator softball pitcher Kelly Barnhill tosses her fifth complete game no hitter of the season to help the Gators beat USF 9-0 in five innings Wednesday night in Gainesville. Barnhill improved to 12-1 for the season as she struck out 12 in the game on just 71 pitches. Amanda Lorenz helped the Gator cause on offense with two RBI and her batting average is an impressive .446 for the season from the lead off spot.

🎥 The 🐊s win 9-0 over USF as Kelly Barnhill throws her 5⃣th complete game no-hitter this season & Nicole DeWitt homers to end it early! All the highlights from tonight! 🎉👀👇 pic.twitter.com/LX1TtvRho9 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 22, 2018

Homestand

Third baseman Nicole DeWitt had Florida fans cheering throughout the game as well. DeWitt’s sixth home run of the season was the game clinching shot that drove in three runs for Florida. She also fixed pitcher Barnhill’s hair in the top of the second, showing that teamwork comes in different forms. Barnhill would strike out the next two batters to end the inning.

DeWitt describes how when she’s at her best when she’s not thinking.

In the first inning, the Gators scored two runs on Kayli Kvistad’s first career triple and an RBI ground out and Kvistad drove in another run in the second to make the score 3-0. Amanda Lorenz had a two RBI hit to extend the Gator lead to 5-0 and later DeWitt’s homer ended the game in the fifth inning.

Gator coach Tim Walton was happy with the production of the top of the lineup.

“The top of the lineup had “A” swings tonight, we drove the ball but we were patient too. We had six walks tonight and I thought we did a good job of being patient at the plate, but we were still able to get off our “A” swings and stay on time,” Walton said.

The upcoming series against Texas A&M means a return to SEC play this weekend. The Gators (24-3, 4-2 SEC) beat the Aggies 8-0 at the Women’s College World Series last year.