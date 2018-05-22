NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4 Preview

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will battle it out in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday. The Warriors currently lead the series 2-1.

Game 3 Recap

With the series tied, the Warriors went home for the first time in the series and took advantage in emphatic fashion. Although the game was already about over heading into the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Rockets 38-18 to seal a 126-85 victory.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 35 points, one assist and six rebounds. Kevin Durant continued his offensive success, adding another 25 points. Durant has averaged over 33 points per game through the first three games of the series.

"This is what you work for all year."@StephenCurry30 weighs in on Game 3 victory & more in today's Warriors Sound Review. pic.twitter.com/wd4HhK42Po — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 21, 2018

Game 4

Keys to the Game

Don’t lose – If the Rockets were to lose, they’d fall behind 3-1 in the series. Only 11 teams have come back from 3-1 series deficits in NBA history (including the Cavaliers in the Finals against the very same Warriors in 2016).

– If the Rockets were to lose, they’d fall behind 3-1 in the series. Only 11 teams have come back from 3-1 series deficits in NBA history (including the Cavaliers in the Finals against the very same Warriors in 2016). Kevin Durant’s involvement – Durant led the way for the Warriors in the first two games of the series. Although the Rockets edged the Warriors in Game 2, Durant was still able to put up 38. If the Rockets aren’t able to quiet one of the Warriors’ big hitters, this series is going to be over soon.

– Durant led the way for the Warriors in the first two games of the series. Although the Rockets edged the Warriors in Game 2, Durant was still able to put up 38. If the Rockets aren’t able to quiet one of the Warriors’ big hitters, this series is going to be over soon. Help Harden – James Harden’s offensive output has steadily declined since Game 1, when he dropped 41 in a losing effort. In Game 3, he dropped only 20 points. While that’s great for most NBA players, it isn’t up to Harden’s standards. The Rockets need to get the likes of Eric Gordon going to stand a chance of coming back. In the Rocket’s Game 2 victory, Gordon dropped 27 points. With Harden’s numbers slightly falling, the Rockets need the rest of the squad to step up for Game 4.

Tipoff

Game 4 will tip off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.