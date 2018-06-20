Tampa Bay Takes on Houston in Rubber Match

After a 2-1 win yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays will be looking to win the rubber match of the series against the Houston Astros.

Tampa Bay 2-1 Houston

Blake Snell and Justin Verlander showcased a real pitching duel last night. A pitching duel that was carried by the bullpen pitchers later in the game. The Rays started out poorly allowing a grounder and 2 walks. With bases loaded the Astros failed to score giving the Rays a scare but also some hope. Hope came when CJ Cron was able to put the Rays on the board first after a deep homer, his 16th this season tying his season high in the previous year.

The lead did not last long. Alex Bregman hit a long line which ended up hitting the wall in the right field allowing a single run from Jake Marisnick. After this the pitching duel started. After 4 dry innings and a wonderful catch by Kevin Kiermaier, Wilson Ramos hit a single allowing Matt Duffy to give Tampa the lead which shortly after became a win.

Game 3

Tampa is coming into game three with some momentum going their way. They were able to pick up their heads in game two after throwing away game 1 late in the ballgame. Matt Duffy, who is currently the Rays best hitter averaging a .317 will lead batting line-up. Blake Snell needs to dominate again like he did in game 2 for the team to win the series. If Tampa Bay is able to stop Houston’s batters like they did yesterday, they will be able to seal the three game series.