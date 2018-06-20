Home / Baseball / Tampa Bay Takes on Houston in Rubber Match
Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos hits a single to score Matt Duffy during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Takes on Houston in Rubber Match

Juan Aguerrevere June 20, 2018 Baseball, Feature Sports News, MLB, Tampa Bay Rays 56 Views

After a 2-1 win yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays will be looking to win the rubber match of the series against the Houston Astros.

Tampa Bay 2-1 Houston

Blake Snell and Justin Verlander showcased a real pitching duel last night. A pitching duel that was carried by the bullpen pitchers later in the game. The Rays started out poorly allowing a grounder and 2 walks. With bases loaded the Astros failed to score giving the Rays a scare but also some hope. Hope came when CJ Cron was able to put the Rays on the board first after a deep homer, his 16th this season tying his season high in the previous year.

The lead did not last long. Alex Bregman hit a long line which ended up hitting the wall in the right field allowing a single run from Jake Marisnick. After this the pitching duel started. After 4 dry innings and a wonderful catch by Kevin Kiermaier, Wilson Ramos hit a single allowing Matt Duffy to give Tampa the lead which shortly after became a win.

Game 3

Tampa is coming into game three with some momentum going their way. They were able to pick up their heads in game two after throwing away game 1 late in the ballgame. Matt Duffy, who is currently the Rays best hitter averaging a .317 will lead batting line-up. Blake Snell needs to dominate again like he did in game 2 for the team to win the series. If Tampa Bay is able to stop Houston’s batters like they did yesterday, they will be able to seal the three game series.

Tags

About Juan Aguerrevere

Check Also

Tampa Bay Rays Blow Four-Run Lead in Houston

The Tampa Bay Rays added another game to the loss column last night, falling 5-4 …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties