Gators Soccer Gets Fresh Start Due to NCAA Weather Rule

During the Gators' 2-1 win against the Washington Huskies on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey

Jonathan Santos September 10, 2018 Feature Sports News, Gator Soccer, Gator Sports 52 Views

The Florida Gators soccer team could not get anything going against their in-state rival UCF Knights Sunday evening. They were down 3-0 going into halftime, but that’s when the lighting kicked in.

The inclement weather proved to play in the Gators favor, as the team will get a fresh start against the Knights today.

Why Does the Match Restart?

According to NCAA rule, a game that is started and then suspended must resume play within three hours of the expected game time. If not, the results will not be retained and the game will be restarted.

What’s Next?

Since the game was postponed after starting, the results of yesterday’s game will not be retained. Therefore, the Gators will play the Knights again at 1 p.m. at UCF’s Soccer and Track Stadium.

