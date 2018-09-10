Gators Soccer Gets Fresh Start Due to NCAA Weather Rule

The Florida Gators soccer team could not get anything going against their in-state rival UCF Knights Sunday evening. They were down 3-0 going into halftime, but that’s when the lighting kicked in.

The inclement weather proved to play in the Gators favor, as the team will get a fresh start against the Knights today.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1038965368142934017

Why Does the Match Restart?

According to NCAA rule, a game that is started and then suspended must resume play within three hours of the expected game time. If not, the results will not be retained and the game will be restarted.

What’s Next?

Since the game was postponed after starting, the results of yesterday’s game will not be retained. Therefore, the Gators will play the Knights again at 1 p.m. at UCF’s Soccer and Track Stadium.