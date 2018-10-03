Grantham talks highly of LSU but has confidence in his players

Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham talked about the how the players are starting to see the value in rotating players.

Grantham mentioned the rotation of CeCe Jefferson and Jachai Polite during the game gave the Gators the pressure they wanted to apply late in the game. He said that in order for the Gators to do what they want to do and win games then they need to be ahead in the fourth quarter, and in order to do that then they need fresh bodies.

Grantham talked about the speed of LSU. He said they are a well-balanced offense with guys with length and speed who go can up and get the ball. The running backs run really hard and can run through guys. He said it is important to leverage the ball in the run game and to stay on top of routes in the passing game.

On LSU, Grantham says ” They’re really a good offense and well balanced in what they do. They got speed, they can go up and get the ball so obviously, that’s a challenge. Their running backs run really hard. They can run through guys. You know, that presents an issue…”

Confidence in Stiner

Grantham talked about the confidence he had in Donovan Stiner at the end of the game against Mississippi State. He said Stiner has been working hard and he had total faith him. He said its one of those things where you have to be ready when your number is called.

Grantham said, “He has worked hard, you know, that’s why I put him out there. When your number is called you have to be ready to answer the bell. I had all the confidence in the world that what happens what going to happen. It was good they executed the way we need to.”