Mullens Making Money Moves

Gainesville was an electric factory Saturday as the Gators beat LSU in Gainesville for the first time since 2012.

Bring it Back Bring it Back

With the Gators remembering the 2008 National Championship team this weekend, the only thing that could have added more energy to the city was a Gators’ victory, which the team delivered.

Former Gator, Tim Tebow was introduced to the Gator Ring of Honor after the first quarter bringing all the fans to their feet!

Money Moves

Dan Mullen has pulled out a trick play twice now in order to help get the Gators in the End Zone. Last week it was WR/QB Kadarious Toney who threw the touchdown pass, but this week this was backup TE Lucas Krull.

Krull, who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants, got to showcase his ability with one of the most important plays game.

“He’s like Liam Neeson in Taken. He’s got a special set of skills that makes him really dangerous to defenses,” Mullen said.

Krull delivered a left-handed pass to Florida quarterback Felipe Franks inside the Red Zone.

We Got the Keys Keys Keys

Last week before the game, Mullen called on the Gator nation to bring the noise and show support for the team with their first top-five matchup of the year.

The fans brought the energy and the team brought the passion.

With the best fans in the NCAA, it is important to Mullen to have everyone buy in and sell out the Swamp as much as possible.

Don’t Sleep On Vandy

Although Vanderbilt may not be a “powerhouse” for football in the SEC, Mullen is not taking them lightly.

Vanderbilt’s Kalija Lipscomb sits in fourth in receiving yards in the SEC, but Todd Grantham is determined to lock him down. On the other side of the ball, Jordan Griffin is third in total tackles in the SEC.

With the Gators running game starting to sound in tune, it will be interesting to see how Mullen accounts for Griffin on defense. In 2016, the Gators barely escaped Nashville with a 13-6 victory over the Commodores.

Mullen and the Gators must have something special brewed up for their third away game of the year. This will be the third-ranked team the Commodores have played this month.

After coming off a loss against Georiga, Vandy is determined to play their best football against the Gators.

Keep on Moving

Gator fans have to love hearing that Mullen isn’t settling for just an average team. His plans to bring it week after week are a mindset we can all get behind.

With Georiga just a few weeks away, Mullen and company still have work to get done.