Preview: Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints look to continue their three-game win streak as they host a defensive powerhouse, the Washington Redskins, tonight. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m.

The Saints

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a dominant performance in their 33-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 4. However, the team struggled early on in the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the initial troubles at the start of the season, quarterback Drew Brees is pleased with his team’s 3-1 start.

The Saints have been explosive offensively averaging 34.2 points and 418.2 yards in their first four games. Brees is recording huge numbers. He is 201 yards away from becoming the NFL’s all-time leading passer, passing Brett Farve and Peyton Manning.

Receivers Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are among the five Saints receivers with over 100 receiving yards this season.

The Saints defense has struggled to shut down opposing offenses, allowing opponents to score an average of 30.2 points per game. The defense has been able to slow down the run game of opposing offenses. However, it hasn’t seen the same success in defending against the pass.

New Orleans looks to improve to 4-1 on the season and claim the lead in the NFC South standings.

The Redskins

Washington’s defense has been able to limit the passing game and hold opponents to average 14.7 points per game. They are going to put to the test against an offense led by Drew Brees and a talented group of New Orleans receivers.

The Redskins defense is the best in the league statistically, despite playing a struggling Arizona Cardinals team and an injured Green Bay Packers team. Despite their opponents, the defense has seen large success and leads the league in pass yards allowed.

The Redskins offense showed positive signs last week against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and 220 yards while running back Adrian Peterson ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Smith, the Redskins success in their wins over Green Bay and the Arizona Cardinals has come from doing well situationally.

With the return of running back Mark Ingram, the Redskins offense hopes to continue their offensive success.

ARE YOU READYYYYYY AP and the Redskins are 💪 pic.twitter.com/tvktANt1pe — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) October 8, 2018

Be sure to tune in live right here at ESPN 98.1/850 AM WRUF at 7:30 p.m. for coverage of tonight’s action.