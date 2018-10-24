Scarlett Shares Importance of Running Game Against Georgia

The Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs will head to Jacksonville this Saturday for a top-ten SEC matchup. In a game that could potentially decide the SEC East, both teams know the weight this game will carry.

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett talked about the significance of the rivalry and the importance of Florida’s run game.

The Strength of Florida’s Running Game

Florida’s run game has been strong this year with the combination of Scarlett and junior Lamical Perine. Scarlett said being able to switch out with Perine has allowed him to stay energized.

“It helps a lot,” Scarlett said. “Everybody says they are in shape but when you’re going as hard as you can you’re going to get winded. To you have a guy that can come in and it’s not a step back or anything, it’s a great thing to have.”

Scarlett also said he and Perine are able to feed off each other’s energy throughout the game.

Run Game in Control

Whichever team has the most success with the run game on Saturday is likely to be the team that will end up in the win column. Of the last 12 meetings between the two teams, the team with the most rushing yards has come out on top.

Georgia’s defense struggled with the LSU offense last week, giving up 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs will have to find a way to stop Scarlett and Perine.

Scarlett has three touchdowns and has rushed for 381 yards on the season, with 113 of those coming from Florida’s last game against Vanderbilt.

He said the intensity of the rivalry between Florida and Georgia is one of the reasons he loves playing the Bulldogs.

Game Time

The Florida vs. Georgia game is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville. Saturday’s matchup has drawn national attention, with both College GameDay and SEC Nation announcing they will be in attendance.