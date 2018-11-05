SEC Divisions Clinched, Alabama in League of its own

Week 10 in college football had the potential for a few very exciting games. Third-ranked LSU hosted No.1 Alabama, and No.6 Georgia faced off against a surprising No.9 Kentucky. Both games helped determine the winners of the SEC East and West.

Two other ranked SEC teams were in action and upset by their opponents, as No.11 Florida lost to Missouri, and No.20 Texas A&M lost to Auburn. South Carolina and Ole Miss engaged in a shootout that ultimately ended with a Gamecock victory.

Alabama Continues to Dominate

The prime-time meeting between LSU and Alabama was intended to be Alabama’s first true test. The Crimson Tide would finally get a worthy opponent.

It was a relatively close game in the first half but as the saying goes, if you can’t score then you can’t win. LSU didn’t score in either half as the Tide shut them out while putting up 29 points of their own.

The win wasn’t surprising, but the blowout was. As they sit atop the SEC and the entire NCAAF, it remains to be seen if Alabama will be challenged at all this year.

Georgia Rebounds to Clinch SEC East

Kentucky was the surprise team of the SEC this year as they came into Week 10 ranked at No.9 with a 7-1 record. They challenged Georgia for the SEC East title, a win would’ve gotten them that.

Georgia had other plans on Saturday though as they beat the Wildcats 34-17. After losing to LSU, the Bulldogs dropped to seventh in the rankings and could’ve been eliminated had they lost to a ninth-ranked Florida team in week 9.

However, they battled adversity and won that game 36-17. After two big wins of top-10 SEC opponents, the Bulldogs are back to claim their SEC East crown and face Alabama for the Championship in December.

South Carolina, Ole Miss Engage in Shootout

A classic SEC match-up ensued between South Carolina and Ole Miss on Saturday. The two offenses combined for 92 points and 1,124 yards. The Ole Miss offense rushed for 237 yards, but they also owned the only turnover of the game.

The Ole Miss quarterback, Jordan Ta’amu, continues to impress as he threw for 379 yards and ran for 66. South Carolina QB Jake Bentley threw for two touchdowns and 363 yards on the day. With the win, the Gamecocks improve to 5-3 and Ole Miss dropped to 5-4.

Both teams are playing well and should both have bowl eligibility by the end of the season. Both teams will have tougher opponents next week.

Ole Miss will head to Texas A&M who is 5-4, but two of those losses were to No.1 Alabama and No.2 Clemson. South Carolina will head to the swamp to face the Florida Gators. The Gators have been hit and miss this year, they are 6-3 after losing to Kentucky, Georgia and now Missouri.

The AP poll has Florida ranked at No. 19 before the match-up against South Carolina. With the powerful offenses of Ole Miss and South Carolina, both have a chance to pick up victories against their opponents on Saturday.