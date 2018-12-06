Tennessee Titans playoff hopes still alive

The Tennessee Titans are sitting at 3rd in the AFC South division with a 6-6 record. In order to make the playoffs, the Titans look forward to the challenge of winning the remaining game of the regular season.

Titan’s Shocking Personality

The Titans seem to have been on a rollercoaster this year. After winning three of their first four games, they lost in their next three games. Titans then convincingly beat the Cowboys, then blew out the Patriots. The Titans then lost two straight to the division peers, Colts and Texans. Their last game before tonight’s game was a win against the Jets.

Who knows what to expect from the Titans?

Kyle Brandt and the rest of the Goodmorning Football cast believes you never kn0w what to expect from the Titans.

Remaining Games of the Regular Season

With a 6-6 record, the Titans are in the hunt for playoff chances. Of their four games remaining, two of them are against teams who will not make the playoffs this season. The remaining two opponents, the Redskins and the Colts, are teams who are playing 500, so the Titans have a good chance of winning out the season.

The Colts are the only team remaining on the schedule who the Titans lost to back in November. In that game, the Titans did not play well. Quarterback Marcus Mariota only threw for 85 yards, and running back Derrick Henry only ran for 45 yards.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had a field day on the Titans. He threw for an astounding 297 yards with a 79 percent passing rating.

Titans passing defense will have to play much better if they want to make it the postseason.

Tonight’s Game

Tonight the Titans take on division rivals, Jacksonville Jaguars, on Thursday Night Football. Jaguars are last in the AFC division with a 4-8 record. Tonight’s game will challenge Tennessee’s offense as Jaguars have one of the perennial defensive powerhouses in the league.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said they will have to continue to stretch the field to keep teams like the Jaguars from sitting on top of them.

Mariota said they must be prepared as he gives much respect to Jacksonville’s defense.