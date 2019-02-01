Magic Defeat Pacers to Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

The Orlando Magic were able to overcome their typical fourth-quarter struggles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak and defeat the Indiana Pacers 107-100.

The Magic bench proved to be a key for Orlando, while the Pacers continue to struggle with the loss of guard Victor Olapido.

All-Stars

Prior to Thursday’s match-up, Magic center Nikola Vucevic and Indiana’s Olapido were named to the NBA All-Star team.

Vucevic is the Magic’s leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points per game and 12.0 rebound per game. This is Vucevic’s first All-Star honor in his eight-season career.

Despite his season-ending knee injury, Olapido earned his second All-Star honor after leading the Pacers with an average of 18.8 points per game.

Magic Impact

Orlando shooting guard Terrence Ross has proven to be a difference maker for the Magic this season but made a statement against the Pacers. Ross came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points.

Ross scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 11 of 18 from the field including five 3-pointers.

Vucevic contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. With 5:08 left on the clock, Vucevic scored an eight-foot two-point shot to give the Magic a 91-89 lead.

Point guard D.J. Augustin scored 20 points and was a perfect 10-10 from the foul line. Augustin shot 9-of-9 from the foul line in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to maintain Orlando’s lead.

Pacers Struggles

With the loss of Olapido, the Pacers have failed to find their footing, going 0-4 since Olapido’s last game on January 23.

Indiana struggled throughout the first half but gained momentum early in the third quarter. A two-point shot from point guard Darren Collison put the Pacers up 54-53.

Pacer’s center Myles Turner led the team with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Turner shot 10-of-16 from the field and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Bogdanovic scored eight points in the fourth quarter and shot 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Coming Up

The Magic will face the Brooklyn Nets on February 2 in Orlando.

The Pacers will travel to take on the Heat in Miami on February 2.